The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
City Hall Chicago Politics

Lightfoot's former deputy mayor for public safety accused of drinking on the job

The quarterly report does not include the name of the former deputy mayor. But Elena Gottreich identified herself as the accused and denied ever drinking on the job, calling the allegations “ridiculous and absurd.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Lightfoot's former deputy mayor for public safety accused of drinking on the job
Elena Gottreich, CPD deputy director of prosecutorial strategies, speaks about the new team focused on gun traffickers Monday, July 19, 2021. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Elena Gottreich, shown at a July 2021 news conference. At the time, she was deputy director of prosecutorial strategies for the Chicago Police Department.

Sun-Times file photo

Chicago’s former deputy mayor for public safety was accused Monday of drinking on city time and encouraging subordinates to do the same, prompting an underling to return from lunch and say, “I’m drunk I want to leave.”

The explosive accusation included in Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s quarterly report does not identify the former deputy mayor or any other accused employees.

But Elena Gottreich, the last of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy mayors for public safety, identified herself as the accused and flatly denied ever drinking on the job. The allegations are “ridiculous and absurd,” she said.

“I worked 24 hours [a day] in that job. I barely had time to sleep, let alone drink on the job. I was constantly out at events, either with the mayor, with myself. I was in the office. I was on the scene. I was at police stations. I was at funerals. You know what the job is,” said Gottreich, who served as deputy mayor for public safety from June 2022 until Mayor Brandon Johnson took office the following May.

“They took the unsubstantiated stories of a former employee — a disgruntled employee. They just took it as fact. … They didn’t substantiate anything. They had no evidence against me and I was not even interviewed because they started the investigation after I had left my employment there,” Gotteich added.

“I’m a former prosecutor. I don’t know of any investigation that can be concluded without speaking to all of the parties involved. … I fought tooth-and-nail to even discover what this investigation was about. And I had to FOI my own records multiple times,” she said, referring to requesting public documents under the Freedom of Information Act. “I only just now received a copy of their redacted report.”

Gottreich couldn’t say what the inspector general’s motives might be for what the former deputy mayor called a biased investigation.

“I have my suspicions about how the inspector general is doing their investigations. But I can’t speak to their process or mindset. I will say that the former employee was extremely disgruntled when she left and made several accusations about people and even things about herself came out that were very disappointing to learn,” she said.

“I actually drafted a letter in response on advice of my lawyer. But honestly, part of me wants to just leave the whole thing behind.”

Gottreich followed up by text: “Now that they have made this sham investigation public, I will be providing documentation of all the deprivations of due process and the significant toll that this has had on my personal and professional life.”

Witzburg refused to comment on Gottreich’s allegations.

Earlier Monday, she told the Sun-Times she considered the drinking-on-the-job allegations to be so serious, she recommended placing the deputy mayor on the city’s do-not-hire list.

“These are positions of tremendous public trust and people in them have a responsibility to behave in a way deserving of public trust,” Witzburg said Monday.

“The evidence here is really clear. Not only evidence that we gathered in the course of our investigation but also we have witness statements saying that one of these people was in the office saying that they were too drunk to carry out their duties to interview mayoral fellows. That is the kind of thing that erodes public trust in government. ... We cannot have people in positions of public trust behaving that way.”

Contractor accused of lying to land contract

The quarterly report also talks about a now-debarred Water Management contractor who secured five contracts valued at over $50 million after misrepresenting its status as a city-based business to gain bid preferences the company was ineligible to receive. The contractors “claimed that all of its employees were based in Chicago when, in reality, the majority of its workforce did not work at a facility located in the city.”

“This wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t a mistake. They lied,” Witzburg said.

“Sometimes, misconduct defeats even adequate controls. Whether or not controls were adequate here does not change the fact that there was intentional misconduct on behalf of this contractor.”

Contributing: Tom Schuba

Next Up In Politics
Chicago cop faces suspension for marching in uniform in pro-Palestinian demonstration
Republicans still OK with guns, even after Trump assassination attempt
Trump podría subir al escenario de la Convención Nacional Republicana el lunes por la noche
Trump picks J.D. Vance as running mate
Energetic Illinois Republicans thank 'an angel' for Trump's survival, push for unity
Johnson looks past flag-burning flap in Council Zoning choice, but leaves Ramirez-Rosa twisting in wind over bullying
The Latest
F8wkdyLWYAAdMFy.jpg
The Watchdogs
Chicago cop faces suspension for marching in uniform in pro-Palestinian demonstration
Raid Ghanimah is accused of covering his name and star number on his uniform during a march last year. At the time, he was on a leave of absence from the police department, and he’s seeking full disability payments for an unrelated injury, records show.
By Frank Main
 
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1
Letters to the Editor
Republicans still OK with guns, even after Trump assassination attempt
All these shocked reactions and pleas for unity ring so hollow after Donald Trump was nearly killed, a Lake View reader writes. Plus, more on Republicans, the convention and guns.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Red, white and blue backdrop screens declaring "RNC 2024" are on the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention, as empty unfolded chairs are seen in the foreground.
La Voz Chicago
Trump podría subir al escenario de la Convención Nacional Republicana el lunes por la noche
La directora del Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos, Kimberly Cheatle, difundió un comunicado en el que afirma que se ha reforzado la seguridad en Milwaukee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DSC_0014.jpg
La Voz Chicago
1,500 niños visitaron el centro de la ciudad para disfrutar de lo que ofrece: ‘¡Increíble que tengamos esto en mi ciudad!’
Más de 30 grupos organizaron el “Downtown Day”, que ofrece la entrada gratuita a varias atracciones —como el Shedd Aquarium y el Art Institute— a jóvenes que no suelen salir de sus vecindarios para explorar la riqueza de la ciudad.
By Violet Miller
 
FLOOD-070323-14.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago bajo alerta el lunes por tormentas, calor superando los 100 grados
Los meteorólogos dicen que son probables “lluvias torrenciales”. Chicago está bajo alerta por inundaciones. Otro sistema de tormentas podría atravesar la región el lunes por la noche.
By Sun-Times Wire
 