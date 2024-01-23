The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
City Hall News Chicago

Mayor to seek second vote rejecting arbitrator’s ruling on CPD disciplinary hearings

The Council rejected the ruling, which allows Chicago police officers accused of the most serious misconduct to have their cases decided in closed-door arbitration. The arbitrator reaffirmed his original decision, returning it to the Council for a second vote, which could come Wednesday.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Mayor to seek second vote rejecting arbitrator’s ruling on CPD disciplinary hearings
Protesters in an upstairs gallery bang on the glass during a contentious debate at a December Chicago City Council meeting.

Protesters in an upstairs gallery bang on the glass during a contentious debate at a December Chicago City Council meeting, at which alderpersons voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling on how the most serious police misconduct cases are handled.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson will ask his City Council allies on Wednesday to reaffirm their symbolic commitment to police reform and accountability, even though he may not have the votes.

At issue is an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow police officers recommended for firings or suspensions over one year to bypass the Police board and take their cases to arbitration.

The Council voted 33 to 16 in December to reject that ruling, and arbitrator Edwin Benn on Jan. 4 decision reaffirmed it. That sent the matter back to the Council for a second vote, but the Police Committee never held a meeting on it.

Now, Johnson wants the Council to reject that ruling again — but a two-thirds vote is needed to immediately consider any matter that has not been before a committee.

“You need 34 votes to suspend the rules … and 30 votes for the actual rejection of the arbitrator’s ruling,” senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee told the Sun-Times Tuesday. “You make the case for the votes that you need. So, we’ll continue to do so.”

Lee said the mayor’s position has not changed.

He is asking the Council to reject Benn’s ruling for a second time on grounds that allowing an arbitrator to decide punishment behind closed doors for officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing would undermine the public trust the Chicago Police Department desperately needs to rebuild.

FOP President John Catanzara outside Chicago Police Department headquarters in 2021.

FOP President John Catanzara outside Chicago Police Department headquarters in 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Never mind Benn’s warning that the city has “no possibility of prevailing” in litigation already filed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

“We know a little bit about chances being small, yet here we are,” Lee said, pointing to Johnson’s improbable rise from single-digit obscurity to the mayor’s office.

“This arbitrator’s ruling does not meet the standard of transparency and accountability that the people of Chicago have demanded,” Lee added. “So we need to work towards a better outcome. That doesn’t always mean that things always work out exactly how you want. But, you have to make the effort to protect the interests of the people of Chicago.”

Police Committee Chair Chris Taliaferro (29th) was among the 33 voting to reject the arbitrator’s ruling on Dec. 13. But he may not do it again.

“I’m concerned that we will lose this in court and have to pay some exorbitant fees,” Taliaferro said. “I don’t think the folks who supported the arbitration award are going to move off of that. If anything, there may be a loss of votes on the other side.”

Related

In reaffirming his ruling for a second time, Benn accused Johnson’s 33-vote majority of violating their sworn oath to uphold the Illinois Constitution and the Worker’s Rights Amendment. He described the amendment as a “Constitutional protection of the statutory right to final and binding arbitration.”

Emboldened by the harsh tone of Benn’s second ruling, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara went to court to request a summary judgment immediately enforcing the arbitrator’s ruling, and a temporary restraining order to suspend roughly 26 Police Board cases impacted by the ruling.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen is waiting to see what the City Council does on Wednesday.

Falling short of the 34 votes needed to suspend the rules would, in some ways, be the best possible outcome for Johnson politically.

The mayor and his allies could say they tried to reaffirm their commitment to transparency and police accountability without risking a protracted court battle the city is destined to lose, a battle that could cost Chicago taxpayers millions.

A June 2020 protest in Chicago of police violence.

A June 2020 protest in Chicago of police violence.

WBEZ

If Johnson somehow manages to suspend the rules and his allies reject the ruling a second time, there will be a “price to pay,” Catanzara said.

“Our board of directors will authorize legal action on behalf of all affected officers,” Catanzara said. “And I don’t just mean for their discipline cases pending before the Police Board. I’m talking civil litigation for the...willful misconduct of Council members. We will take the whole City Council and the mayor into civil court on behalf of every affected single officer.”

There’s also a political pressure point: The Democratic National Convention in August in Chicago, where the FOP president threatened to set up picket lines.

“The whole Democratic Party will wear this like a scarlet letter around their neck,” Catanzara said. “The party of labor is challenging arbitration awards. A bedrock foundation principle in this state and labor law in general. And here they are thumbing their noses at it.”

Related


Next Up In Politics
In New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race while Trump seeks commanding win
Ford Heights hasn’t had a library in almost 30 years, but collects taxes for one
Political corruption won’t end in Illinois till lawmakers pass reforms
Illinois’ ban on assault weapons is working
Illinois is considering its own child tax credit
In New Hampshire’s first tally, Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary winning all 6 votes
The Latest
Rene Fish of Chesterfield, N.H. steps out of the voting booth in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, 2024.
Politics
In New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race while Trump seeks commanding win
If Trump wins Tuesday, he would be the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976 — a sign of his continued grip on the party’s most loyal voters.
By Holly Ramer | Associated PressWill Weissert | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Hinsdale South basketball coach Mike Belcaster looks on during a game against Glenbard South on November 28, 2023.
High School Basketball
Hinsdale South basketball coach Michael Belcaster could be facing administrative leave
Belcaster wasn’t at the team’s practice on Monday. Several basketball players planned to skip or forfeit Tuesday’s game against Providence and attend the board meeting to support Belcaster.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brittany Burch and Joe Edward Metcalfe in “In Quietness” at A Red Orchid Theatre; photo credit Evan Hanover
Theater
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Director dado’s acute ear for finding humanity in absurdity is invaluable here.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The singer will headline the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival.
Music
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 
Libanais Middle Eastern restaurant, 3300 W. Devon Ave.
Columnists
Restaurants serve up more than food
Just as that “Chilean sea bass” might be scrod, so “Chicago Restaurant Week” is really 17 days. Enjoy it anyway.
By Neil Steinberg
 