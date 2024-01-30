The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
City Hall News Chicago

City Council committee rejects arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling for a second time

For the second time in two months, the Committee on Workforce Development voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow CPD officers accused of serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board in favor of arbitration, which would be held behind closed doors.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE City Council committee rejects arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling for a second time
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

An independent arbitrator has ruled, and reaffirmed, that Chicago Police Department officers have a right to arbitration when facing allegations of serious wrongdoing. But twice, a City Council committee has rejected that ruling, and the second rejection will be up for a vote before the full Council on Wednesday.

Sun-Times file photo

For the second time in two months, a City Council committee on Tuesday defied a Cook County Circuit Court judge by reaffirming its symbolic commitment to police reform and accountability.

The Committee on Workforce Development voted 10-5 to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing — and recommended for firings or suspensions over one year — to bypass the Police Board in favor of an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic to their cases and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.

The “no” votes were once again cast by five of the police union’s staunchest City Council supporters: alderpersons Anthony Beale (79th); Peter Chico (10th); Marty Quinn (13th), Derrick Curtis (18th) and Nick Sposato (38th).

Beale said he has never seen an arbitrator’s ruling “broken” into two parts “because we don’t like something.”

“Whether you like it or not, you hold your nose and vote for it,” Beale said, calling Tuesday’s vote a “political stunt.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls for the arrest of protesters interrupting the discussion about arbitration for Chicago police officers during a Chicago City Council meeting on Dec. 13, 2023.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls for the arrest of protesters interrupting the discussion about arbitration for Chicago police officers during a Chicago City Council meeting on Dec. 13, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tuesday’s vote sets the stage for a final roll call vote at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will probably be able to muster the 30 votes he needs in the full Council to reject the arbitrator’s ruling for a second time after convincing 33 alderpersons to do the same in December .

That will be followed by what is almost certain to be a contentious hearing before Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen.

The Fraternal Order of Police has already requested a summary judgment immediately enforcing the arbitrator’s ruling and a temporary restraining order to suspend roughly 26 Police Board cases impacted by the ruling. That includes the case of the Officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021.

On Tuesday, FOP President John Catanzara warned alderpersons to “get your checkbook ready.”

“Our goal is to not only take you to civil court for everyone who’s facing a Police Board case currently under this arbitration award, but all the way back to 2018 when this proposal was first presented to the city. Anybody who went to the Police Board, we are literally gonna sue the hell out of this body,” Catanzara told committee members.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara at the Dec. 13, 2023 Chicago City Council.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara at the Dec. 13 Chicago City Council during which alderpersons voted to reject an abitrator’s ruling affecting police disciplinary hearings.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Catanzara accused alderpersons of “carrying the mayor’s water” and buying the bogus argument that the Police Board offers “transparency” while arbitration does not.

In fact, Catanzara maintained the Police Board has “become a one-side entity” that deliberates in closed-door executive session — the “same thing that an arbitrator does” — and denies accused officers the right to cross-examine investigators for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability who recommend termination.

“Every labor leader in this city should be shivering at the spine that that mayor can decide what he’s gonna call balls and strikes on in violation of state law and that some of you are willing to carry the water in violation of state law…This is all about fairness and, more importantly, it’s about labor law. You all took an oath to uphold this state constitution. You are all in violation of it.”

Related

Newly-appointed Police Board President Kyle Cooper countered that the Police Board “serves both the public and Chicago Police officers.” In the 18-month period that ended June 30, 2023, the Police Board ruled in favor of police officers in termination cases in “more than half of all cases,” he said.

“Three years after the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act was passed, the police union, for reasons that are murky at best and sinister at worst, has decided it no longer wants the Chicago residents appointed to the Police Board to decide serious cases of police misconduct. Instead, it wants these cases to be handled by private handpicked arbitrators in proceedings that, by their very virtue, are shrouded in secrecy,” Cooper said.

“Numerous studies have shown that, when police disciplinary cases are funneled through arbitration, officers either evade punishment altogether or the recommended sentences are routinely reduced by as much as 50%.”

Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, at City Hall on March 15, 2023.

Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, at a City Hall news conference in March 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Anthony Driver, president of the Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability, said he is neither “pro-cop nor anti-cop” but supports “the public’s right to know.”

“Some values are worth fighting for. Transparency is one of them,” Driver said.

In reaffirming his ruling for a second time, arbitrator Edwin Benn warned that the city has “no possibility of prevailing” in litigation already filed by the FOP.

That’s a chance chief labor chief Cicely Porter Adams is willing to take.

“Our proposals comport with the rule of law and address the public’s need in policy for transparency and openness in government,” Porter Adams said.

“The arbitration award does nothing to build the public’s trust in the police disciplinary process and it erodes the integrity and legitimacy of that process.”

Related

Next Up In Politics
Fighting fascism is in our bones
Illinois elections board rules Trump will remain on the March 19 primary ballot
Election officials look for new incentives to recruit election judges for March primary
Chicago City Council’s Gaza resolution isn’t perfect
Robbers using Facebook Marketplace to lure victims on South Side, police warn
Man critically injured after Greater Grand Crossing shooting
The Latest
Fritz Kuhn speaks at a German American Bund meeting. New York, 1938.
Columnists
Fighting fascism is in our bones
The Chicago Daily Times, a forebear of this paper, did its part to warn of those who wanted a Nazi America.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chita Rivera arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. Rivera, the Tony Award-winning dancer, singer and actress who forged a path for Latina artists, has died at 91.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Chita Rivera, pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91
Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original Broadway production of “West Side Story.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” are displayed at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
No prison time for dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from museum
Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers adorned with sequins and glass beads in 2005 after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI | ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) catches a pass against St. Francis.
High School Football
Public League realigns football conferences
There’s no getting around the fact that Public League football has struggled mightily in the IHSA playoffs in recent years.
By Mike Clark
 
Police stand in front of a damaged white sedan near the House of Blues.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
The blood-alcohol level of Tangie Brown, 40, was .093 when she was tested two hours after the Dec. 7 crash, prosecutors said. Responding officers didn’t offer the test at the scene.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 