Decision on arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling punted to Circuit Court judge

The future disciplinary forum for determining punishment for Chicago Police Department officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing is now in the hands of a Circuit Court judge.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s City Council allies made that happen on Wednesday by using a parliamentary maneuver — for the second time in a week — to put off a vote on whether to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow CPD officers recommended for firings or suspensions over one year to bypass the Police Board in favor of an arbitrator who would hold proceedings behind closed doors.

A three-fifths majority of the 50-member Council would have been needed to reject arbitrator Edwin Benn’s strongly-worded and twice reaffirmed ruling.

But the vote was put off yet again after alderpersons Demon Yancy (5th) and Jeylu Gutierrez (14th) exercised the right of any two alderpersons to delay consideration of any matter without explanation for one meeting.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara accused Mayor Brandon Johnson and his Council allies of trying to “have it both ways.”

By dodging Wednesday’s vote, they punted the decision to Circuit Court Judge William Mullen, so he can “do their dirty work for them” by enforcing the arbitration option.

“They want to be able to tell the squeaky wheels and the screamers that show up in handfuls that, ‘We said no. But, the judge made us do it,’” Catanzara told the Sun-Times.

“They don’t have the guts to do the right thing. They want to do the easy thing because they’re cowards. They carry the mayor’s water.”

Mullen was waiting to see what the Council did Wednesday. He has scheduled a status hearing for 2:30 p.m., which is almost certain to be contentious.

Catanzara is seeking a summary judgment enforcing the arbitrator’s ruling and a temporary restraining order to suspend roughly 26 Police Board cases impacted by the ruling. That includes the case of the Officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021.

He’s also vowing to take the city to civil court for “80-to-100” cases dating to 2018, when the union first demanded the arbitration option.

Catanzara warned that beleaguered Chicago taxpayers could end up paying a $100 million price for Wednesday’s defiant Council vote, with the largest payment going to Stillman.

“They are having zero luck finding any use of force expert that can testify that what he did that day was wrong. And yet, they still subjected this poor kid, who absolutely should be training in the academy, to two years of mental torture, Catanzara said. “His payday alone should be more than anything anybody has ever gotten out of the City Council to this point.”