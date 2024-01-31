The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
City Hall News Chicago

Decision on arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling punted to Circuit Court judge

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara called Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Council allies “cowards,” and said they put off the vote so Judge William Mullen, can “do their dirty work for them” by enforcing the arbitration option.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Decision on arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling punted to Circuit Court judge
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

A vote on a measure to reject an arbitrator’s ruling on how police disciplinary hearings are handled has been delayed by the Chicago City Council.

Sun-Times file

The future disciplinary forum for determining punishment for Chicago Police Department officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing is now in the hands of a Circuit Court judge.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s City Council allies made that happen on Wednesday by using a parliamentary maneuver — for the second time in a week — to put off a vote on whether to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow CPD officers recommended for firings or suspensions over one year to bypass the Police Board in favor of an arbitrator who would hold proceedings behind closed doors.

A three-fifths majority of the 50-member Council would have been needed to reject arbitrator Edwin Benn’s strongly-worded and twice reaffirmed ruling.

But the vote was put off yet again after alderpersons Demon Yancy (5th) and Jeylu Gutierrez (14th) exercised the right of any two alderpersons to delay consideration of any matter without explanation for one meeting.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara accused Mayor Brandon Johnson and his Council allies of trying to “have it both ways.”

By dodging Wednesday’s vote, they punted the decision to Circuit Court Judge William Mullen, so he can “do their dirty work for them” by enforcing the arbitration option.

“They want to be able to tell the squeaky wheels and the screamers that show up in handfuls that, ‘We said no. But, the judge made us do it,’” Catanzara told the Sun-Times.

“They don’t have the guts to do the right thing. They want to do the easy thing because they’re cowards. They carry the mayor’s water.”

Mullen was waiting to see what the Council did Wednesday. He has scheduled a status hearing for 2:30 p.m., which is almost certain to be contentious.

Catanzara is seeking a summary judgment enforcing the arbitrator’s ruling and a temporary restraining order to suspend roughly 26 Police Board cases impacted by the ruling. That includes the case of the Officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021.

He’s also vowing to take the city to civil court for “80-to-100” cases dating to 2018, when the union first demanded the arbitration option.

Catanzara warned that beleaguered Chicago taxpayers could end up paying a $100 million price for Wednesday’s defiant Council vote, with the largest payment going to Stillman.

“They are having zero luck finding any use of force expert that can testify that what he did that day was wrong. And yet, they still subjected this poor kid, who absolutely should be training in the academy, to two years of mental torture, Catanzara said. “His payday alone should be more than anything anybody has ever gotten out of the City Council to this point.”

Next Up In Politics
Former City Hall insider William Mahon gets 18 months in prison for his role in crooked Bridgeport bank scandal
Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
After three deaths in two years, Chicago officials are told to stop sending firefighters alone into burning buildings
Chicago and Cook County are looking for election judges. Why not step up?
Can the world be watching? Abortion rights, LGBTQ+ activists want delegates to see them during Democratic Convention protest
Marriott, Hyatt hotels at McCormick Place to be official Democratic convention headquarters
The Latest
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
Bears
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy getting more interviews
Getsy’s landing spot in 2024, if he finds one, could carry particular relevance if the Bears decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields so they can select quarterback Caleb Williams first in the April draft.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pat Magdaleno in his Mags Custom Rods booth the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo.
Outdoors
Former fighter punches up from MMA to building custom rods
Pat Magdaleno moved from MMA fighter and charter captain to building his Mags Custom Rods from scratch.
By Dale Bowman
 
Nico Parker stars as shy teenager Doris in “Suncoast.”
Movies and TV
‘Suncoast’ a moving, indie-style drama about a teen dealing with family turmoil
Nico Parker delivers an utterly real performance as Doris, whose brother is in hospice and whose mother is overwhelmed.
By Richard Roeper
 
Red Delicious apples are the healthiest from an antioxidant standpoint, Crumble Smith says. The darker the color of the apple, the richer it’ll be in antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize the free radicals in our bodies which, when imbalanced, can cause cell damage and lead to disease.
Taste
Best apples to eat? Healthiest varieties from green to red and everything in between
Apples are packed with vitamins and minerals and are an important part of a healthy diet, just like other fruits.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
merlin-115198530.jpg
News
CPD Supt. Larry Snelling addresses public safety concerns at West Side meeting of oversight panel
Nineteen of 25 homicides in 2024 have been cleared by CPD, the chief says at a meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, where questions of open cases and youth violence were raised.
By Cindy Hernandez
 