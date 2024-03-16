The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 40 as Illinois rallies to beat Nebraska 98-87 in Big Ten semis

The Illini will face fifth-seeded Wisconsin — which they’ve beaten seven straight times — at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Nebraska v Illinois

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. drives on Nebraska’s Sam Hoiberg during the first half of a Big Ten tournament semifinal in Minneapolis.

David Berding/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois' men's basketball team got back into the come-from-behind business Saturday in a Big Ten tournament semifinal against Nebraska.

To the delight of orange-clad fans at Target Center, the second-seeded Illini fought all the way over the top again in a 98-87 win against the third-seeded Cornhuskers.

A day after rallying from 10 down to beat Ohio State, the Illini (25-8) roared back from 15 down over a nearly 11-minute stretch of the second half, finally taking the lead at 71-70 on a banked-in three-pointer by Luke Goode with 8:22 to go.

With both feet on the gas pedal, they went up 85-74 on a corner three from Terrence Shannon Jr., who broke the tournament's single-game scoring record — set by Northwestern's Michael Thompson in 2011 — with his 36th point. Shannon finished with 40.

A minute into the second half, Huskers 6-2 guard Keisei Tominaga scored over 6-10 Coleman Hawkins and gave the Illini senior the "too small" gesture, driving the Huskers bench and fans wild. But the Illini defense — nonexistent in the first half, when the Huskers scored 51 — locked in from there and allowed no baskets in a definitive five-plus-minute stretch as the longer, more athletic team asserted its superior gifts.

It was one of the better semifinal days in memory, with two outstanding games. The first — Wisconsin's 76-75 upset of top-seeded Purdue in overtime — was an all-timer. Illinois will face the fifth-seeded Badgers, whom it has beaten in seven straight meetings, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

