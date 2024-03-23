The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 23, 2024
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

March Madness: Which NCAA men’s No. 1 will go furthest? And will the South Carolina women go all the way?

Those were two of the questions in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE March Madness: Which NCAA men’s No. 1 will go furthest? And will the South Carolina women go all the way?
Grambling v Purdue

Purdue’s Camden Heide dunks the ball against Grambling State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Dylan Buell/Getty

How’s your bracket looking?

Sorry, had to ask. Force of habit and all.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we began by simply wanting to know which NCAA Tournament men’s No. 1 seed will go furthest. UConn? Houston? North Carolina? Purdue?

“UConn was the most consistent team all year,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

But @00723maui went with Purdue, which he called “due,” and @DeyoSahler with UNC “because that’s who everyone least expects.”

Next, we asked if you’d take unbeaten South Carolina or the field — meaning every other team — to win the women’s tournament.

“Just give South Carolina the trophy,” @JBIRD1268 wrote.

“It’s [Iowa’s] Caitlin Clark season,” @ProhibitionRiot disagreed.

Last, we asked how long it will take new DePaul men’s coach Chris Holtmann to get the Blue Demons to the Big Dance.

“I just want the Demons to matter again in college basketball,” @mikewalsh4609 wrote.

But @JurgenFrank6 was more confident: “It will happen. The school and the fan base are committed.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which NCAA Tournament men’s No. 1 seed will go furthest?

Upshot: Defending national champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and that standing clearly was no joke with our voters. Meanwhile, not a lot of belief in Purdue, the powerhouse of the Big Ten. It’s almost like the Boilermakers have a way of not coming through in March. That can’t be true, though, can it?

Poll No. 2: You can bet on unbeaten South Carolina or the field in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Which are you taking?

Upshot: The Gamecocks were 36-0 when they ran into Clark and Iowa in last year’s semifinals. If they clash again this time, it won’t be until the title game. Lordy, would that be exciting.

Poll No. 3: How long will it take new DePaul men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann to get the Blue Demons to the NCAA Tournament?

Upshot: It has been 20 years since DePaul went dancing. What’s a few more? But if it never happens on Holtmann’s watch, that’ll be quite a bummer.

Next Up In College Sports
South Carolina and the Dawn of a dynasty
March Madness: 3 things to know about Illinois’ second-round foe, Duquesne, which is highly confident in its ‘D’
Terrence Shannon Jr. comps to LeBron James aside, the emerging key for Illinois is big man Dain Dainja
Northwestern advances past Florida Atlantic with overtime win
March Madness: Northwestern committed to ensuring Boo Buie’s last dance is one to remember
Illinois pours it on in second half to beat Morehead State in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Latest
buckstillholdingantlers03-19-24RS.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: A buck still holding antlers and dilly-dallying with pickerel
A buck still holding antlers in Crete and a question on pickerel and the Illinois record are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-21 at 12.07.16 AM.png
College Sports
South Carolina and the Dawn of a dynasty
Staley led the Gamecocks to another undefeated regular season, a feat few pundits thought possible
By Annie Costabile
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_514.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When BFF visits family, I miss watching football with him
NFL fans is hurt that friend’s travel is disrupting a long tradition of Sunday bonding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-20 at 11.53.54 PM.png
MLB
The A’s have it: Storied Tropicana casino will be razed to accommodate ballpark for Oakland
Bet on it: While Las Vegas gains an MLB team, it loses part of its storied history
By Rob Miech
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson Chicago City Hall.
Editorials
Mayor Johnson, Chicago needs you to get more hits, not misses
The loss of City Hall veteran Richard Guidice is just the latest example of how the Johnson administration seems to be floundering.
By CST Editorial Board
 