The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Columnists News Politics

Texas Republicans turn up the crazy

In their newly approved draft party platform, the Lone Star State GOP threaten to secede. And more.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Texas Republicans turn up the crazy
Sen. Ted Cruz is a senator from the state of Texas, whose Republican Party drafted a platform that, among other things, claims that Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate president.

Sen. Ted Cruz is a senator from the state of Texas, whose Republican Party drafted a platform that, among other things, claims that Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate president.

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Could somebody please explain Texas pride to me? Isn’t Ted Cruz still one of their senators? That loathsome, cowardly, sniveling, whining, lying, wriggling invertebrate human excrescence? I’m embarrassed to belong to the same species as Ted Cruz. It’s like finding out you’re related to a worm.

(“And that’s a photo of your great-grandfather, who was a sipuncula, or peanutworm ...”)

Sharing the same state would be unbearable. It’s bad enough that Bruce Rauner is here, somewhere, hiding in one of his homes.

Yes, Texas is an economic powerhouse — the 9th-largest economy in the world. And what are its chief economic products? Agriculture, energy and ... tourism. Which is what makes one particular line in the draft Texas Republican Party platform — “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.” — so curious.

Opinion bug

Opinion

The Texas GOP is taking pains to remind everybody that they find mainstream American values — diversity, public education, free elections — so odious they must officially give a big middle finger to the other 49 states. There’s a tourism slogan for you: “Texas: We hate America so much we might quit at any time ... until then, yeehaw, c’mon down for some down-home cowboy fun!”

Good luck with that one.

Of course, lack of bone-deep Republican hypocrisy forbids me from casting shade on anyone’s tourism slogan without pointing out that Chicago has perhaps the worst advertising line devised by humankind: “When you GO you know,” with the “GO” in yellow, lest the connection to micturition be overlooked. Can you imagine the gathering of talent that produced that one? And the bar was already set very high with the previous slogan, “Chicago Not Chicago” which, with a little punctuation, becomes the thought process that accompanies the suggestion of visiting our troubled city. “Chicago? Not Chicago!”

These slogans have to be intentionally lousy, right? I can only assume it’s some kind of long game by chessmaster Lori Lightfoot, trying to tamp down the inevitable stories about visitors being shot at Chicago tourist destinations this summer by encouraging them to never arrive in the first place. Our next tourism campaign will be “See beautiful Milwaukee.”

Back to Texas. Yes, secede, by all means. The state gets back $1.20 for every dollar it sends to Washington, and 17.5% of its state budget comes from the rest of the country’s taxes. Illinois meanwhile gets 94 cents back on each dollar we send, after six cents is snatched by Texas. So leave, parasite. Don’t let the door ...

The draft platform, approved in Houston, supports prayer in school without specifying whose prayer — the assumption that everybody is a Christian, or will be, is their bedrock. Let’s just say there’s nothing about allocating public funds for prayer rugs.

I haven’t even begun to mine the platform’s 40 pages. Homosexuality is “an abnormal lifestyle choice” while students should “learn about the humanity of the preborn child.” Fetuses are people but gays are not.

Other contradictions leap off the page. Students have a right to challenge their teachers over evolution, acting as ad hoc advocates for their faith-based nonsense. Meanwhile, teachers can’t teach about gender issues. Texas Republicans want to arm teachers because buying guns is such a bother, particularly for disturbed students. A gun should be available to be snatched in every classroom, but pornography is a “public health hazard”

Perhaps the most Ted Cruzian line in the platform calls for legalizing machine guns, silencers and sawed-off shotguns, and in a particularly deceptive way, even for Texans, by suggesting the country “Repeal and/or nullify the Firearms Act of 1934” — the legislation banning those weapons.

Ah well. The beauty of Texas is that it’s far away and you never have to go there. (Have you ever been to Texas? I have. It’s awful). Though this document is a cautionary tale, even for more house-trained Illinois Republicans. A taste of the storm coming your way.

Occasionally, I will hear from a moderate Illinois Republican patiently explaining that yeah, all this bad stuff goes on other places in the party, clapping like seals for Trump treachery and such, but they belong to the party for elevated reasons, for particular sane, sensible policy points. To which I reply: It doesn’t matter. If you join the Nazi Party because you really like the uniforms, while disapproving of all that master race stuff, guess what? You’re still a Nazi.

Next Up In Commentary
More cryptocurrency PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress: new total $991,276
Listen to warnings about lax prosecution of juveniles accused of carjackings
New York has (Bronx) bombers; we have bummers
Crypto billionaire fallout: Rivals blast Jonathan Jackson for not filing personal finance disclosure
Give alternatives to cops in schools a chance to take root and flourish
Did Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 reach the level of treason?
The Latest
The James Sneider Apartments at 7450 N. Rogers Ave. in Rogers Park.
City Hall
Committee OKs new cooling requirements on high-rise, senior buildings to prevent repeat of heat-related deaths in Rogers Park
The ordinance,backed by Ald. Maria Hadden, is aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy at James Sneider Apartments, where three residents died in mid-May.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan, shown in a 2017 game against Illinois, has died at 25.
College Sports
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25
The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
By Associated Press
 
Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, shakes hands with supporters after announcing his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the 1st Congressional District — being vacated by Rep. Bobby Rush — during a news conference at the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 38 headquarters on the Far South Side, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Columnists
More cryptocurrency PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress: new total $991,276
A new FEC filing reveals the cryptocurrency group WEB3 FORWARD spent $491,250 in media buys aimed at electing Jackson after another crypto PAC buy of $500,026
By Lynn Sweet
 
A bicyclist rides by a memorial at North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was killed in the Uptown neighborhood earlier this month.
City Hall
Proposal to stop bike lane incursions would increase towing, add new signs
On June 9, 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was riding in a carrier attached to her mother’s bike when she was struck and killed by a semi. Ald. Andre Vasquez believes the accident would have been prevented by his proposal to step up towing of vehicles blocking bike lanes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Stephen Colbert says that anyone attempting to draw equivalence between Jan. 6 and last week’s incident with his show staff is shamefully insulting the memory of those who died at the Capitol.
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert: staffers guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’ in DC incident
Seven people who identified themselves as affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show” were detained by Capitol Police following reports of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday night.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 