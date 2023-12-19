The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Columnists Commentary Environment

‘Common Ground’ shows power of film to drive change, for environment’s sake

The documentary offers hope at a time when environmental degradation, the climate crisis, the extinction crisis and threats to our natural resources are making us cynical.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE ‘Common Ground’ shows power of film to drive change, for environment’s sake
John Boyd Jr, president of the National Black Farmers Association, stands with film co-director, Josh Tickell, in front of a “Common Ground” poster at the film’s Washington, D.C. premiere on Nov. 13.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association and Josh Tickell, co-director of the film “Common Ground,” at the Washington, D.C. premiere on Nov. 13.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Common Ground

Soil. It’s where our food comes from and the foundation of all life on land.

The way human beings have traditionally farmed in the modern era devastates the soil. It impacts the quality of the food people and farmed animals eat and thus our collective health. It’s not sustainable, vastly reducing the amount of farmable land available to us and our ability to feed the planet.

There’s a solution. One that we need to consider carefully, that offers a path toward sustainability and environmental health. It’s called regenerative farming.

The recent documentary film Common Ground provides a groundbreaking look into this critically important crisis and how we can fix it.

Normally when I’m asked to watch the latest “environmental documentary,” I admit to being susceptible to that mild sense of dread we all get when we’re about to be presented with the problems of the world further solidified before our eyes.

But Common Ground is anything but bleak. To the contrary, it offers desperately needed hope at a time when environmental degradation, the climate crisis, the extinction crisis and threats to our natural resources are driving cynicism among even the most optimistic.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Common Groundexplores how, as Gabe Brown, a Bismarck, North Dakota, regenerative rancher featured in the film, puts it, the current dominant system of industrial agriculture “is working to kill things,” while regenerative agriculture “works in harmony and synchrony with nature, with life.”

The status quo of industrial agriculture abuses and degrades our soil with tillage, synthetic substances, monocultures — the cultivation of just one crop in a given area — and not sequestering carbon. Regenerative agriculture, in short, doesn’t rely on these things. It relies on methods that protect the soil and offers a sustainable, healthy alternative.

Even before today’s high-tech agribusiness, industrial farming methods used by small and large farmers alike were causing devastation to our topsoil. Brown points out the Dust Bowl of the 1930s wasn’t caused by drought alone but by “copious amounts of tillage.”

Rejuvenating our soil, and climate

Common Grounduses historical examples that, as a lifelong student of history, I love. One highlight is a newly told account of the revolutionary agricultural genius, George Washington Carver (told by Leah Penniman, a farmer and author of Farming While Black).

While Carver is known in history books as “the peanut guy,” he was far more. Carver understood that to take farmers out of poverty, you had to build healthy soil. Peanuts, it turns out, put nitrogen into the soil. Using peanuts and various techniques he developed by studying nature, Carver taught an entire generation of Black farmers how to farm in harmony with nature, like the indigenous peoples of America.

Common Ground also strikes an important chord in addressing climate. Healthy soil has the potential to sequester tremendous quantities of CO2. From large farms to urban gardens, the caretaking of soil can produce more profitable and more nutritious food and help mitigate the climate crisis.

The entertainment industry, through film and television, can be a powerful catalyst for change.

“The slap heard around the world” by Sidney Poitier’s character in 1967’s In the Heat of the Night was an important symbol of the right and need to stand up for Black dignity. And how can we forget the societal impact of TV shows like All in the FamilyThe Jeffersons and Good Times, created by Norman Lear, my dear friend who recently passed away at 101.

Common Ground’scelebrity narrators open the film by passing on reflections in the form of a letter to current and future generations. Woody Harrelson mentions that what viewers are about to receive are “hard truths.” I couldn’t help but think of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth, which was instrumental in sounding the alarm and raising global awareness about climate change.

The impact of An Inconvenient Truth got an important cultural boost when the film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature of 2006. It would benefit all of us for Common Ground to gain similar recognition.

To borrow a phrase from Harrelson, “the one thing that’s keeping us all alive is that soil you’re standing on.” Let’s get hopeful again about environmental solutions. Let’s work to find our common ground.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Perhaps a switch can help Bears quarterback Justin Fields find his niche
Remembering the Rev. George Lane and the importance of preserving houses of worship
Having postal police on patrol could make the job safer for mail carriers
Gutting school choice in Chicago would be terrible for Black, Brown students
Antisemitism is alive in 2023, not a thing of the past
I run a family-owned grocery in Chicago. Credit card swipe fees hurt us and our customers
The Latest
Slow-cooker enchilada chicken is a meal that will delight the whole family.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a casual meal, try slow-cooker enchilada chicken
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
People in Reykjavik watch as the night sky is illuminated by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula about 30 miles away.
Nation/World
Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
The eruption appears to have occurred about 2.4 miles from the town of Grindavik. In November, strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes, raised eruption fears.
By Associated Press
 
James Free holds the rare gold Nike Jordan 3s that were dropped in a donation chute at Portland Rescue Mission. “I’m just so happy to be a part of this.”
Nation/World
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
A rare pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3s made for director Spike Lee was auctioned by Sotheby’s. The proceeds will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission.
By Associated Press
 
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cannot move charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to federal court.
Nation/World
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court
Meadows was indicted along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges that they illegally conspired to keep Trump in power after the 2020 election.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 