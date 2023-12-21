The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Rudy Giuliani never has proof yet ‘never shuts up’ about supposed election fraud

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani lawyer could have avoided a massive defamation verdict by presenting his “definitively clear” evidence of election fraud. But he didn’t.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE Rudy Giuliani never has proof yet ‘never shuts up’ about supposed election fraud
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, second from left, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, right, leave after speaking with reporters outside federal court, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington.

A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to Wandrea “Shaye” Moss (second from left) and her mother, Ruby Freeman (right), who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Alex Brandon/AP

In a recent CNN poll, 71% of Republicans said Joe Biden “did not legitimately win enough votes to win the presidency,” and 41% said there was “solid evidence” to support that conclusion. Last Friday, a federal jury in Washington, D.C., gave those Republicans 148 million reasons to think again.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani could have avoided that ruinous defamation verdict if he had “solid evidence” to support his assertion that two Georgia election workers helped Biden steal the presidency. But as usual, Giuliani claimed to have proof of massive election fraud that he inexplicably could not share. Giuliani never puts up, but he never shuts up either.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who are mother and daughter, sued Giuliani in December 2021 because he had repeatedly accused them of introducing and counting thousands of phony absentee ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena after the 2020 election. That story had been thoroughly debunked by Georgia election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who supported Donald Trump’s reelection.

A March 2023 report from Raffensperger’s office reiterated that “all allegations made against Freeman and Moss were unsubstantiated and found to have no merit.” But Giuliani seemed completely unfazed by the facts until last July, when he submitted a “nolo contendre stipulation” in an attempt to resolve the lawsuit.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Giuliani conceded his claims about Freeman and Moss were “defamatory per se.” And “to the extent the statements were statements of fact and other wise actionable,” he said, “such actionable factual statements were false.”

The following month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that, because Giuliani had willfully failed to meet his discovery obligations, he was liable for defamation by default. The jury’s task therefore was limited to assessing damages.

During the trial, Giuliani reverted to form. Although his own lawyer said he was “not excusing” Giuliani’s “irresponsible” promotion of the baseless allegations against Freeman and Moss, the defendant himself was unrepentant.

“When I testify,” Giuliani said outside the courthouse four days before the verdict, “you’ll get the whole story, and it will be definitively clear what I said was true.” He insisted that “everything I said about them is true.” But Giuliani never testified.

After the verdict, Giuliani told reporters he had “no doubt” his defamatory statements about the plaintiffs “were supportable and are supportable today.” Unfortunately, he said, “I just did not have an opportunity to present the evidence.”

Singing same old tune

Giuliani has been singing the same tune since November 2020, when he began insisting Trump had been denied his rightful victory through a combination of deliberately corrupted voting machines and massive dumps of fake Biden ballots like the one that supposedly happened in Atlanta. That conspiracy, he said, was “easily provable,” although he was not yet at liberty to divulge all of the evidence.

Somehow the time for presenting that secret proof never arrived. As happened last week, Giuliani repeatedly made claims he was not prepared to back up in court.

At the Washington, D.C., rally that preceded the Capitol riot by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, Giuliani said he was about to present “conclusive proof” of machine-facilitated election fraud in Georgia.

“I’m willing to stake my reputation,” he said. “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of.” The very next day, the Trump campaign abandoned the lawsuits that Giuliani had just insisted would vindicate his claims.

The defamation lawsuits that Giuliani faced as a result of those claims gave him yet another chance to substantiate his “easily provable” allegations. Although he passed up that opportunity last week, he still faces lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, two companies he said had helped rig the election.

Giuliani’s televised allegations against Dominion figured prominently in the defamation case that Fox News settled last April by agreeing to pay the company $787.5 million. But surely Giuliani, as the keeper of “conclusive proof,” can do better.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
U.S. Census says I’m ‘white,’ but I’m not
Catholic Church’s willingness to bless same-sex couples is welcome step forward
A federal grant to help Chicago buy the Greyhound Bus terminal? That’s the ticket
You want postal police on delivery beats? No way.
Teammates’ glowing praise of Justin Fields should fall on deaf ears in Bears’ big decision
City’s migrant shelter program needs overhaul after 5-year-old’s death
The Latest
Sixteen people were shot, one fatally, in shootings July 29, 2021 across Chicago.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood
The man was pronounced dead on the scene in the 1100 block of East 81st Place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_114171360.jpg
Editorials
A federal grant to help Chicago buy the Greyhound Bus terminal? That’s the ticket
The facility is for sale. Feds should fund a city purchase to keep Chicago from becoming the largest U.S. city without a main intercity bus station.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The upper left corner of a census form with “United States Census 2020” printed on it.
Other Views
U.S. Census says I’m ‘white,’ but I’m not
The census doesn’t tell us the number of individuals in the U.S. who trace their ancestry to countries in the Middle East, North Africa or Southwest Asia. The classification of this population as “white” has created a form of systematic invisibility.
By Sarah Abboud
 
A LGBT rainbow flag hangs from a steeple on a church in Vienna.
Editorials
Catholic Church’s willingness to bless same-sex couples is welcome step forward
A new document from the Vatican stresses the blessings must be nonliturgical in nature and not be conferred at the same time as a civil union, or use the rituals, clothing and gestures that appear in weddings.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel guilty living well as daughter drowns financially
The laid-off woman, 57, is suffering as a result of some bad decisions, and her mom resists coming to the rescue but wonders if she’s doing the right thing.
By Abigail Van Buren
 