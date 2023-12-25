The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Columnists Sports Commentary

Kindred spirits: Columnists reconnect to talk about writing, small-town living and life

I had a business appointment in Peoria, the old hometown, 180 miles down the road, and I thought, why not stop on the way and visit Dave Kindred?

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Kindred spirits: Columnists reconnect to talk about writing, small-town living and life
Screenshot_2023_12_25_at_8.49.32_PM.png

In his 50-year career, Dave Kindred has written for the Sporting News, the Washington Post, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Golf Digest and others.

AP

I had a business appointment in Peoria, the old hometown, 180 miles down the road, and I thought, why not stop on the way and visit Dave Kindred?

You may recall Kindred from his many sports books or from the awards he’s won as a journalist, or maybe from having watched a “60 Minutes” episode in 2021 in which we learned the Hall of Fame sports scribe had moved to tiny Carlock, Illinois, and was covering the nearby Morton High School girls basketball team.

It was a sweet story — the man who’d traveled everywhere in the U.S. and much of the world ended up in Central Illinois, writing game stories for a high school website and Facebook. For free.

It seemed incongruous, even ludicrous. But it made complete sense.

Dave is from small-town Illinois. He’d had a 50-year career writing columns for the Sporting News, Washington Post, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Golf Digest and others. And though he was thought to be retired, as he’ll tell you with a shrug, “Writers write.”

Moreover, writing about the female Potters was a balm during some tough times, what with his grandson and mother dying within months of each other, and his wife and high school sweetheart, Cheryl, suffering a massive stroke that would eventually lead to her death in 2021. The girls team was a beacon for Kindred, a reason to go on.

“It saved me,” he will say.

He’s 82 now, and I just want to see Dave because he’s an old friend. Forget any hoo-ha. Fame, success, reputation — who cares? We have a hundred years of sportswriting — more like 110 years — between us. Some catching up. Some commiserating. Some looking around. Some laughs.

Straight south on I-55, then west on I-74 near Normal. If there’s a flatter place on Earth than here, I’d like to know about it. 

Take the exit toward Carlock, then a two-lane highway for a few miles, turn down a country blacktop, then a smaller road, finally take a right up a gravel drive into a wooded area that actually has a hill and valley running through it. 

This is Dave’s place, a wide, log-sided house that’s more like a lodge than a cabin, with a three-stall garage and 28 acres of pines, pasture land and fields.

As for my query, Kindred, mustachioed and spry as always, naturally has an answer. “Illinois is not the flattest state,” he says, ushering me into the living room with its huge stone fireplace rising up through two open stories. “Florida is.”

This is a rustic home, with a pond just down the hill. Dave tells me he and Cheryl once had 21 people sleeping in the house. A railing goes around the inside of the second floor, and a pine log spans the width of the room.

I notice a cat sleeping on a nearby couch. Dave had an old dog, Kayo, but he died not long after Cheryl did.

“I’ve always been a dog guy,” he says. “But this cat, almost a kitten then, showed up when I was alone. I took her in. For a day or two I couldn’t find her. Then out of the corner of my eye, I noticed she was up on that beam.”

It’s a gray day, late in the year, and there’s a melancholic beauty to the stillness, the sweep of brown grasses into the green of the pines. It’s mid-afternoon, but already the darkness of deep winter is beginning to seep through.

Dave lives here alone. His sister lives 18 miles away. He’s from Atlanta, Illinois, 40 miles down the pike, and this is where he feels at peace.

“There are 12 Atlantas in the U.S.,” he mentions. “My Atlanta is the third-largest.’’ Population 1,600. A good chuckle.

People ask him why he doesn’t move. 

“Where would I go?” he’ll ask back. “I love it here.”

We sit in the great room on two comfortable chairs, with footstools, facing a big-screen TV tuned to MSNBC, sound off, the huge fireplace to our right, tall windows to the left.

Do you get lonely? I ask.

“During the day I do what I do [which includes working on a book about Stan Musial and the 1946 Cardinals],” he says. “Then it gets dark, and a time will come, and then I’ll look at that chair you’re sitting in ...” His voice falters a bit. A few seconds go by.

“And it’s empty,” he says. 

We sit and chat and watch the wrens and chickadees on the birdfeeder outside, see the shadows lengthen. I have to go because I have to be in Peoria in 45 minutes.

I wish I could stay, but like so many of us, I have promises to keep.

Next Up In Commentary
Has Chicago learned its lesson on corruption?
The meaning of the Bears’ victory against Arizona? Only two games left in the season.
Another Illini basketball team is on the brink of the top 10, but how does this one stack up?
100 years strong: Pritzker family matriarch celebrates her centennial at Riccardo Trattoria
Someone in Chicago is reminded at Christmas of a meaningful Lyft ride
Mary and Joe, Chicago style
The Latest
Kamar de los Reyes
Obituaries
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap ‘One Life to Live,’ and Raul Menendez in the video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’
By Associated Press
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically injured in scooter, car crash in Belmont Cragin
Two men were riding north on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue when they hit the side of a gray sedan traveling westbound, police said. The driver and passenger of the scooter were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition while the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured.
By Violet Miller
 
Metra Electric train at University Park.
Immigration
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
A total of 91 people were on the coach buses that arrived Saturday from Texas, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.
By The Daily Herald
 
A woman lights a candle as she prays before Christmas mass at St. Volodymyr &amp; Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. This is the first year Ukrainian’s are celebrating Christmas in December as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church distances itself with the Russian Orthodox Church as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Religion
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Until this year, Ukrainians celebrated the holiday on Jan. 7, in line with the Russian calendar. Now, for the first time, they’re celebrating in December. For many it’s a symbol of unification with the West.
By Michael Loria
 
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an abnormally warm Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago
Families open presents and rush outdoors on an unseasonably warm Christmas Day
Temps in the 50s that may be tied to an El Niño pattern over the Pacific brought many Chicagoans to Lincoln Park. But normal weather will return later in the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 