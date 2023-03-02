Fox News isn’t news at all

Oh how conservatives loved to hate the media. The leftward tilt of the big prestige press was irritating for those of us on the other side, and compounding the offense were ritualistic denials from the likes of CBS and The New York Times.

Does it strike you as outrageous to suggest, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson has, that President Joe Biden’s slow response to the toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio, is evidence that he doesn’t care about white people? Carlson put it this way: “East Palestine is overwhelmingly white, and it’s politically conservative. That shouldn’t be relevant, but it very much is.”

If you’re disgusted by that, you may understand how some conservatives felt in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina became the occasion for charging George W. Bush with racism. Jesse Jackson told CNN, “I saw 5,000 African Americans on the I-10 causeway. It looked like Africans in the hull of a slave ship.” During NBC’s telethon for hurricane relief, Kanye West famously declared that “George W. Bush doesn’t care about Black people.” Those sentiments got a good airing on major TV outlets. (That West wound up at Mar-a-Lago 17 years later in company with a Nazi suggests that perhaps he shouldn’t have been treated as an oracle back then.)

Bush was smeared as a racist despite his “No Child Left Behind” education bill, his appointment of the first African American secretary of state, the first Black, female secretary of atate, and the PEPFAR program that has saved 25 million lives in Africa — so far.

Many of us were dismayed that Mitt Romney’s anodyne comment about having “binders full of women” (as potential hires when he was governor of Massachusetts) was transformed by many in the press into some kind of misogynist slur. And even “Saturday Night Live” mocked press sycophancy toward Barack Obama.

Like most conservatives, I initially welcomed Fox News. A media world that included Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon, Neil Cavuto on Wall Street, and Charles Krauthammer every evening on “Special Report” was an overdue counterbalance. An enormous audience had been underserved, and Fox was able to exploit an opening.

But then things went sideways. While we can’t say the Fox News effect was entirely responsible — talk radio, too, played a role, as did social media — it started to become evident during the Obama years that the right’s impatience with press bias had curdled into something more ominous. Instead of seeking to fact-check and balance coverage, Republican and conservative audiences demanded combat.

The revelations in the Dominion Voting Systems legal filings demonstrate the full corruption of Fox News. The channel that debuted with the tagline “fair and balanced” has become completely untethered to any standard of integrity. Its own bias bears no comparison to that of the “mainstream media.” CNN, ABC and USA Today have their flaws, but at least remain within the bounds of reality. Fox is not a news channel; it is the right’s Pravda.

When reporter Kristin Fisher noted on the air that Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell’s howler of a press conference on Nov. 19, 2022 contained allegations that did not align with what Trump’s lawyers were pleading in court and were not supported by evidence, she was rebuked by higher-ups and told to do a better job of “respecting the audience.”

The executives and others who clung to their integrity, most notably Chris Stirewalt and Bill Sammon, were cashiered. Those who could “protect the brand” by lying were rewarded. Dominion’s thorough airing of internal communications reveals executives who were total cynics, ready to serve the rubes whatever was required to maintain market share. Fox News President Jay Wallace, after catching a bit of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” noted tartly that “The North Koreans do a more nuanced show.”

We know what to think of Fox News hosts and executives. But what about the audience? All of us indulge the urge, at least sometimes, to hear news that confirms our own views. What Fox’s audience must grapple with is that choosing news is not like other consumer choices. It’s not like choosing country music over hip hop or Android over iOS. Getting the truth from a news source is more analogous to getting the straight story from your doctor. If your doctor assured you that your skin lesion was benign, thinking this would be more welcome than the news that it was melanoma and required immediate treatment, the doctor would be guilty of malpractice and you wouldn’t thank him. When Fox News and its competitors lie to viewers, they are endangering not their physical health, but their civic health and the good of the nation.

For decades, conservatives longed to get the whole story into the national news, but by demanding agreeable fiction instead of accepting complex fact, they have embarrassed themselves and undermined the case — still relevant — for fair and balanced coverage.

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

