Democrats Underwood, Casten outraise GOP rivals Roskam, Hultgren last quarter

Nominees for U.S. Congress, Democrat Lauren Underwood, left, and Republican Randall M. "Randy" Hultgren, meet with the Sun-Times Editorial Board on Sept. 20. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – The Democrats in the biggest Chicago area House races, Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten, vastly outraised their GOP incumbent rivals in the last quarter, according to Federal Election Commission reports filed on Monday.

Underwood took in $2,090,201 in the last quarter, dwarfing the $455,047 in receipts collected by Rep. Randy Hultgren in their 14th Congressional District race.

Casten raised $2,687,801 between July 1 and Sept. 30, surpassing the $1,436,957 contributed to Rep. Peter Roskam in their battle for the 6th Congressional District.

Both districts are anchored in the Chicago suburbs.

Casten is also getting a significant financial boost from independent expenditures made by Democrats and Democrat-allied groups.

Roskam is also getting outside money, but not as much as Casten, though that could change in the final weeks of the campaign.

Roskam has more cash on hand for the final sprint than Casten. Underwood has more cash on hand than Hultgren.

Democrats need to flip 23 GOP-held seats to win control of the House, and Underwood and Casten have been able to put their districts in play. That Underwood and Casten may be within striking distance of knocking off two Republicans has helped fuel their local and national fundraising.

Here’s the snapshot:

The 6th District

Roskam

Total receipts, third quarter: $1,436,957

Election cycle receipts to date: $5,876,731

Disbursements this quarter: $1,916,254

Cash on hand: $1,858,259

Casten

Total receipts, third quarter: $2,687,801

Election cycle receipts to date: $4,732,374

Disbursements this quarter: $1,976,080

Cash on hand: $1,392,412

The 14th District

Hultgren

Total receipts, third quarter: $455,047

Election cycle receipts to date: $1,901,249

Disbursements this quarter: $388,694

Cash on hand: $1,086,716

Underwood

Total receipts, third quarter: $2,090,201

Election cycle receipts to date: $3,219,404

Disbursements this quarter: $1,050,636

Cash on hand: $1,690,450

Both Roskam and Casten are the beneficiaries of hefty media buys from the Democratic and Republican House political shops, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Campaign Committee.

Democratic groups pouring money into helping elect Casten include the House Majority PAC; the League of Conservation Voters; NARAL Pro-Choice America; Planned Parenthood and Priorities USA.

While those groups are pouring money into digital and TV ads, the Progressive Turnout Project has been working on the Democratic ground game in the district.

Roskam is getting outside help from the GOP Congressional Leadership Fund and The New Prosperity Foundation.

Outside money is less a factor in the 14th District contest. The House Majority PAC is opposing Hultgren, and the NRCC is opposing Underwood.