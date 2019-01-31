Pelosi to headline Schakowsky’s ‘Ultimate Woman Power Lunch’ fundraiser

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, joins, from left, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., following a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. | AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hit Chicago in May to keynote Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s “Ultimate Women’s Power Lunch” fundraiser, a major annual event for the Evanston Democrat.

The “power lunch,” to be May 6 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave., has evolved into a networking event attracting a variety of Democratic candidates, elected and appointed officials and activists.

Pelosi is the first female speaker and “women are so energized and empowered by watching this powerful woman actually stand up to this president,” Schakowsky said.