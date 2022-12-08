The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again

“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said during a Chicago visit.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges COVID boosters during Chicago visit as cases rise again
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with reporters on Sept. 21, 2021.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with reporters on Sept. 21, 2021, in Cicero. Murthy spoke in Chicago Thursday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday urged Chicagoans to roll up a sleeve for the latest COVID-19 booster shot as vaccination rates lag while viral cases and hospitalizations rise once again heading into the holiday season. 

The nation’s top doctor said during a Near North Side appearance that he does “not expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the Omicron variant” — but that’s dependent on people using the pandemic resources that are available to them.

“The bottom line is we have protection available. It’s just upon all of us now to make sure people use those tools,” Murthy said. “If you’ve gotten the updated vaccine, please make sure you talk to your family and your friends and make sure they get the updated vaccine because cases are rising. We want to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Related

Only about 16% of Chicagoans have received the latest bivalent COVID-19 booster, which offers better protection against the latest strains of the virus and has now been approved for everyone 6 months or older.

Meanwhile, more than 1,600 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus across Illinois as of Wednesday night, the most since mid-February. Average daily case counts have jumped more than 44% statewide since Thanksgiving. 

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

“We want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season, and a few simple steps can actually help us a great deal,” Murthy said. “One of them is getting that updated COVID vaccine, but also getting our flu shot. And you can do both at the same time.”

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks to Chicago teens at the After School Matters program.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks to Chicago teens at the After School Matters program.

Rah Foard/Office of the U.S. Surgeon General

Murthy spoke at a City Club of Chicago luncheon to participate in a panel discussion on youth mental health, sponsored by the After School Matters program and Adler University. 

Murthy, who also served as surgeon general under former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said the pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues for young people. 

“Many of them are struggling with the sense of social anxiety coming out of this isolation, the pandemic and reintegrating into some sort of new normal. It’s stressful for many,” Murthy said. “This is why it’s so important for us to listen to young people, and to invest in school- and community-based mental health programs.”

COVID vaccinations are free and readily available at major pharmacies. The Chicago Department of Public Health also offers free in-home vaccination appointments that can be arranged at chicago.gov/athome or (312) 746-4835. 

For more help finding a shot, visit vaccines.gov

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations near 10-month high
Be prepared: Surge of winter sickness likely on its way, city’s top doc says
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
View all 21 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
Paxlovid free so far, but sticker shock awaits next year if you need the COVID treatment
With supply-chain problems greatly eased, consumers enjoy relief, at least for now
Uber Eats, Postmates agree to $10 million settlement with city
Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations near 10-month high
River North restaurants cut hours more than any area in U.S. during COVID: survey
COVID-19 risk could rise again as federal funding drains, Chicago’s top doc warns
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_08_at_6.28.16_PM.png
News
Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights
Metra said extensive delays were anticipated on the Union Pacific Northwest Line.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1445059247.jpg
Sports Media
Expect NFL to flex its scheduling muscles beginning next season
The league will have the option to flex games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and the road team’s conference affiliation no longer will determine whether a game airs on CBS or Fox.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The BetRivers Sportsbook in Des Plaines, pictured in March of 2020. Illinoisans bet more than $1 billion on sports in October.
Casinos and Gambling
Illinois sets record with more than $1 billion wagered on sports in October
Illinois casino sportsbooks came out ahead for the month of October with more than $102 million in revenue, cementing the state’s status as one of the nation’s most bet-hungry sports markets.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park, Thursday morning, May 20, 2020.
Education
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
An administrator at Francis W. Parker School was secretly recorded by an operative with the group Project Veritas posing as a conference attendee.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
The company we keep can certainly influence our food choices, such as opting for raisins over candy.
Eat Well
Do you eat to impress? A new study finds that sometimes people do.
The research involving Northwestern University researchers found that people choose healthier food options in the presence of outsiders to make a good impression.
By Environmental Nutrition
 