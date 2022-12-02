The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

Illinois COVID hospitalizations approaching 10-month high heading into the holidays

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have jumped more than 26% over the past week alone, putting them on pace to hit numbers not seen since mid-February, when Illinois was on the way down from its worst surge of the pandemic.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
 Updated  
SHARE Illinois COVID hospitalizations approaching 10-month high heading into the holidays
CVS Pharmacy Manager Lillian Kong, 45, puts a band aid on Priyanka Reddy, 34, after vaccinating her with the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster after a press conference at a CVS pharmacy in the West Lawn neighborhood last month. Officials are urging more people to roll up a sleeve as cases rise.

CVS Pharmacy Manager Lillian Kong, 45, puts a band aid on Priyanka Reddy, 34, after vaccinating her with the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster after a press conference at a CVS pharmacy in the West Lawn neighborhood last month. Officials are urging more people to roll up a sleeve as cases rise.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Officials are urging Illinois residents to get up to date with their COVID-19 booster shots as temperatures dip and hospital admissions rise once again heading into the holiday season. 

Hospitals across the state were treating 1,509 COVID patients Thursday night, the highest number seen since Aug. 15 — and a figure that’s poised to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. 

Admissions have jumped more than 26% over the past week alone, putting them on pace to hit numbers not seen since mid-February, when Illinois was on the way down from its worst surge of the pandemic. 

The situation isn’t as dire as it was this time last year, when about 2,500 COVID patients were hospitalized at the start of December 2021 — and it’s still well shy of the all-time high figure topping 7,300 in January. 

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

But cases are rising in most of the state heading into its third COVID winter, with 63 of Illinois’ 102 counties now at a medium or high transmission level as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Cook County and most of the collars remain at the medium level, meaning indoor masking is recommended for the elderly and immunocompromised. Transmission is high in a dozen downstate counties, meaning masks are advised for all. 

COVID-19 transmission is considered high in counties marked green, medium in those marked yellow and high in those marked orange.

COVID-19 transmission is considered high in counties marked green, medium in those marked yellow and high in those marked orange.

Illinois Department of Public Health

“Our focus and priority remains avoiding that high COVID community level,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “This means preserving our hospital system from being overwhelmed with patients, while also protecting residents from the worst outcomes. Chicagoans can protect themselves and their families by getting their updated COVID-19 booster for everyone 5 and up and their seasonal flu shot for everyone 6 months and up.”

About 34 Chicagoans have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on average each day over the past week, while about 366 people have received positive lab test results for the virus. 

Statewide, more than 2,900 Illinoisans are testing positive each day, a rate that has climbed by 50% since last month. That doesn’t include at-home tests. 

Related

Fatal cases have remained relatively flat, with about eight Illinois lives lost to the virus each day over the last week. Illinois’ pandemic death toll has risen to 35,494. 

“Please continue to take all preventative measure to protect yourself, your family, and friends, especially very young children and individuals over 65 who are most vulnerable to severe outcomes,” Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “These effective strategies include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease; enhanced ventilation; good hand hygiene; staying home if sick; and getting up to date with both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot.”

COVID vaccines are free and readily available at most pharmacies. 

The city is hosting a flu and COVID vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. They also offer free in-home vaccination appointments that can be arranged at chicago.gov/athome or (312) 746-4835. 

For more help finding a shot, visit vaccines.gov

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Be prepared: Surge of winter sickness likely on its way, city’s top doc says
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
View all 20 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
River North restaurants cut hours more than any area in U.S. during COVID: survey
COVID-19 risk could rise again as federal funding drains, Chicago’s top doc warns
Be prepared: Surge of winter sickness likely on its way, city’s top doc says
Latest omicron variants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of new COVID cases, but bivalent boosters still thought to offer protection
Masks a good idea, boosters even better, as Chicago returns to ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk level
Get COVID-19 booster, flu shot before holidays, Cook County health officials urge
The Latest
The Chicago artist and drag culture influencer Jojo Baby through the years, as captured on Instagram.
Art
Chicago nightlife legend Jojo Baby won’t let cancer be a drag
An influencer before Instagram, Jojo came to symbolize an era of drag culture before reality TV popularized it. Friends and performers have organized events to raise money to help pay Jojo’s medical expenses.
By Aaron Gettinger | WBEZ
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrating a touchdown at Soldier Field.
Bears
Much to gain over final 5 games for Bears QB Justin Fields
Fields is on schedule, no doubt. But he has not arrived. “He knows there’s a lot ahead of him in terms of improvement,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, center left, R-Western Springs, speaks with Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, June 2021.
Columnists
For the good of Illinois, Dems and GOP need to respect each other
One of the problems the super-majority Democrats have in both chambers is that when they know their bill is going to pass, they usually don’t take the Republicans’ objections seriously enough to fully engage with them.
By Rich Miller
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins file photo
City Hall
Ald. Brian Hopkins abandons plan to knock Lightfoot off mayoral ballot
The 2nd Ward City Council member said he ran out of time to challenge her nominating petition signatures.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
CTA employee charged with stealing over $350,000 from the agency’s pension fund
Ayanna Nesbitt, who handled pension payments for the CTA, was charged with five counts of wire fraud.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 