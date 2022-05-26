The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Coronavirus News Chicago

Mask up, get your COVID-19 booster shots, Chicago’s top doctor warns

Chicago officials expect the city will be declared a high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and strain on hospitals.

Brett Chase By Brett Chase
   
SHARE Mask up, get your COVID-19 booster shots, Chicago’s top doctor warns
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Chicagoans need to mask up indoors and get their COVID-19 booster shots as the city heads toward a designation of being a high threat for the spread of the virus, a top health official said Thursday.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady stopped short of announcing mandates for masks or proof of vaccination to enter public spaces but said such measures could be reinstated if cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.

The city expects to formally announce Friday that Chicago is moving from medium to high-risk status — a classification set by federal health officials when there is a threat of additional outbreaks and risks of hospitals being overwhelmed. Chicago is not at that point and the designation points to a potential threat. Taking protective steps now can reduce the risk of more drastic public measures later, Arwady said at a news conference.

“As we move into high, put that mask on,” Arwady said. “Even while there isn’t a mandate in place, we ask everybody for this short-term time period while we’re in high put that mask on, especially if you’re in an indoor crowded setting.”

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for weeks but are nowhere near peaks seen at the beginning of the year during the surge of the Omicron variant.

Chicago is averaging almost 1,100 COVID-19 cases, 28 hospitalizations and less than one death a day. About 69% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, while almost a quarter of residents haven’t received a single shot.

Hospitalizations are up slightly while the average death rate is the lowest it has been throughout the pandemic, which is encouraging, Arwady said.

Just over 40% of Chicagoans who are eligible for COVID-19 boosters have received the additional shots, which is problematic, Arwady said, because the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over time.

“If you got vaccinated for COVID-19 in 2021 or 2020 but you haven’t gotten a booster yet, meaning you have only had two shots, it is time. You are technically overdue,” she said.

Anyone over the age of 5 should get boosted, she said. People over 50 or over 12 and have compromised immune systems are eligible for a second booster.

Boosters provide added protection from hospitalizations and death, especially for those most at risk.

Arwady has been strongly recommending that Chicagoans wear masks in public indoor places and when on public transportation, though no mandates have been in place since Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the statewide masking requirement in late February.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Eight Illinois counties hit high risk level for COVID-19 — and Cook County’s not far behind
Isolation, virtual classes, resilience: Chicago grads reflect on pandemic-dominated college life
Flat-bottomed bags make the eating world go ’round
Heading to ‘high’ risk? City, county public health chiefs split in predictions for Chicago area’s COVID-19 future
‘Not been a great time for romance,’ with the fewest marriages in the United States since 1963
Lightfoot’s pre-election budget shortfall now $561 million lower, due to surging tax revenues, held over federal relief
The Latest
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras missed three games with hamstring tightness. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup
Cubs manager David Ross also provided more information on Caleb Kilian’s timeline for a big-league call-up.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_26_at_12.17.44_PM.png
Crime
Chicago police release photos of man who aimed gun at WFLD news crew in River North
No shots were fired as the man passed behind reporter Joanie Lum and quickly walked away around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Clark Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police_lights4.png
Crime
Person shot by Dolton police officer overnight
The shooting happened early Thursday in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard, east of King Drive, authorities said.
By David Struett
 
Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski (left) and Bradley Bokoski (right).
Crime
Chicago man charged along with father in U.S. Capitol breach
Matthew Bokoski allegedly told authorities the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington was effective because its participants were able to “shut down” the government.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in 2021. The actor died Thursday at the age of 67.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Ray Liotta, starred in ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 67
According to Deadline.com, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he had been filming “Dangerous Waters.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 