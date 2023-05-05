The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
Coronavirus News Chicago

What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean ?

After three years, Illinois’ public health emergency for coronavirus ends Thursday. To be safe, stock up on free COVID tests while they’re available, a Chicago doctor says.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean ?
A pedestrian walks by a closed Center for Covid Control Testing site at 177 W. Lake St. in the Loop in January 2022. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the state’s public health emergency will end May 11, meaning free testing may be harder to find.

A pedestrian walks by a closed Center for Covid Control Testing site at 177 W. Lake St. in the Loop in January 2022. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the state’s public health emergency will end May 11, meaning free testing may be harder to find.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A little over three years after the coronavirus pandemic began, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end Thursday.

While infectious disease experts emphasize that people can still get COVID, it does change residents’ access to free tests.

During the pandemic, complimentary COVID at-home and in-person tests have been available. But insurance companies — excluding Medicaid— will no longer be required to provide them for free once the public health emergency ends.

What does a public health emergency mean?

A public health emergency is used to bypass the typical channel of funding approval by Congress, said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago. During COVID, this funding provided for testing, vaccinations and treatment.

The government has yet to put in place a permanent solution to replace the health emergency, Landon said.

“The point of having these public health emergencies is to get fast funding, but then (we) expect the government to step in and make a plan for the long term,” Landon said.

If a new COVID variant emerged — like Omicron did in late 2021 — the government would once again rely on emergency funding since it may not have a stockpile of COVID treatment drugs, such as Paxlovid, or tests, Landon said.

“The government has been touting the tools that have been created in order to make COVID more of a nuisance than an emergency for most patients,” Landon said. But... “we don’t have an alternate way of paying for these things. So these tools are not as useful if people can’t access them.”

What to do before May 11

Before the public health emergency ends, you can still order free COVID tests — four per household — to be mailed to you regardless of insurance status through covid.gov/tests.

People with medicare or private insurance can go to most pharmacies and get at-home COVID tests for free. Each person on your insurance plan is allowed to get eight tests a month.

Tips for after the public health emergency ends

After Thursday, Medicare and Medicaid will still pay for lab-based PCR tests, and some locations will still provide free testing through leftover funding. Private insurance companies may charge co-pays for lab tests.

Medicaid will also continue to pay for at-home tests.

Landon urges people who feel sick — even if you think it’s just a cold — to get tested, especially if you are at higher risk for complications. People over 65, immunocompromised people and/or those who are overweight are classified as high risk.

Those who should be particularly vigilant about COVID after the end of the health emergency are also people who have limited access to health care. 

“Even if you’re insured and healthy and you’re not worried about COVID today, a lack of this public health emergency declaration could lead to you having trouble getting what you need later,” Landon says.

Those who have a lower income or are uninsured may have a harder time receiving care if they get COVID, so Landon recommends stocking up on tests while they are free.

At-home tests do have an expiration date, so if the test is expired, Landon says spending the money to buy a test or going into a clinic or a doctor’s office to get tested is worth it before potentially needing a higher level of care and putting your health in jeopardy.

“Those individuals are going to be less likely to go and get tested for COVID at their doctor’s office,” Landon cautions. “If they’re less likely to get tested, then they’re less likely to get treated if they need it.”

“There is absolutely no difference in how bad COVID is today, and how it is on May 11,” Landon added. “We’re still seeing people die every day.”

Putting a plan in place now, before a potential infection, is crucial, Landon said. Reaching out to your insurance provider beforehand to see what is covered following May 11 and figuring out how to protect vulnerable groups in your life are important steps as well, she said.

Since the start of 2023 through May 2, Chicago has seen 32,610 recorded COVID diagnoses, 2,615 recorded hospitalizations and 108 recorded deaths. That brings up the city’s total since the start of the pandemic to 772,136 recorded cases.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Medicaid renewal process resumes, putting thousands of Illinoisans at risk of losing coverage
City went too far in worker crackdown over COVID-19 vaccinations, judge rules
The ‘pandemic within the pandemic’
‘Chicago is still viable’
City’s health chief ‘looking forward to the conversation’ about retaining post under new mayor
Home-based workers as a group grew younger, more diverse during the COVID pandemic
The Latest
Chicago police on Washington Street on Saturday night were overwhelmed by groups of teens who responded to calls on social media postings to gather downtown. Officers were punched, kicked and pelted with bottles. Two teens were wounded in a shooting. Fifteen people were arrested
Crime
Top police official says getting a handle on unruly downtown gatherings is ‘priority number one’ going into summer
Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott acknowledged the Police Department was caught flat-footed when groups of young people descended on the Loop last month.
By Tom Schuba
 
Judge Donna Cooper was named presiding judge of the juvenile division Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Chicago
Advocates encouraged by appointment of new presiding judge in county’s Juvenile Division
The advocates hope to see Judge Donna Cooper use her experiences with a neighborhood-based program that uses restorative justice practices to expand similar opportunities for youth.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ David Ross on criticism from fans: ‘I’ll take all the heat and keep it off the players’
“It’s part of this [job] that when things aren’t going well, it should be directed at me,” the manager said.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright in between drills at practice Friday.
Bears
All eyes on No. 10 pick Darnell Wright as Bears open rookie minicamp
He’s an essential piece of the Bears’ rebuild, and no matter how much he’d like to treat this like business as usual, the stakes are higher for him than almost anyone else on the roster.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cubs rookie Matt Mervis hits a single in the eighth inning of Friday’s win over the Marlins.
Cubs
Rookie Matt Mervis gets RBI in major league debut as Cubs beat Marlins
Manager David Ross said Mervis will get consistent playing time as the Cubs try to work out of an offensive rut.
By Mark Gonzales
 