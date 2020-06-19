 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed, 2 hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

The man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting June 19, 2020, in the 900 block of East 79th Street.
Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a shooting that left a man dead and two other people injured Friday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The trio was on the sidewalk at 3:25 a.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

One man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 53-year-old Anthony Maggette of Gresham.

Autopsy results Saturday found Maggette died from his gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 43-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and did not seek medical attention, police said. A 45-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning as Area Two detectives investigate, police said.

