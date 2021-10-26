74-year-old man found fatally shot inside Englewood residence

A 74-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his residence Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Police were responding to a request for a well-being check from a family member in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen Street when officers found the door open and later discovered the man unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was in custody.