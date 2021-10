A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side.

About 12:55 a.m., a man believed to be 30 years old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.