2 killed, 13 wounded — including 3 teens — in citywide gun violence Thursday

Two people were killed and at least 13 others, including three teens, wounded in citywide gun violence Thursday.

Two men were found fatally shot Thursday inside an apartment building in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. About 1:40 p.m., 80-year-old Juan Alvarado was found in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head and chest, Chicago police said. A second man, whose age is unknown, was found inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. The 80-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, two 15-year-old boys, a ride share driver and another man were shot on the Near North Side about 2:15 a.m. when someone in a passing car fired at another car. The boys were standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when someone in a red Dodge Charger fired at a gray car, police said. One boy was hit in the leg and the other was shot in the leg and foot, police said. They were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition. A 38-year-old ride share driver was also shot while waiting for his passengers, police said. He was struck in the hand and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, was later found at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive — 2 1 ⁄ 2 miles away — and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side.

⁄ miles away — and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. About 5:30 p.m., the teen was 1100 block of West 81st Street when someone shot him in the foot, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Hours later, a 71-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded by a relative after she was mistaken for an intruder in West Town on the Northwest Side, police said. The woman entered a residence about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Superior Street when her relative, who has a valid FOID card, fired multiple shots, striking her in the lower backside, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

At least seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

Ten people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago, including two teenagers.