Former Cook County sheriff’s officer charged with drug trafficking from Mexico to Illinois

Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, was charged after over 16 kilograms of cocaine was found in two of his homes in Illinois, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file

A former Cook County sheriff’s officer is accused of trafficking cocaine from Mexico into Illinois.

Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, is facing a slew of charges for his alleged role in the “international cocaine trafficking operation,” according to the Illinois attorney general’s office.

He has been ordered held on $1 million bail and faces up to 120 years in prison.

In 2019, Homeland Security investigators discovered Carmona’s involvement in the operation and recovered over 16 kilograms of cocaine from two of his homes in Illinois, the office said.

Carmona told agents the cocaine was from Mexico and admitted to being part of a scheme that trafficked the drug into the state, the office said.

Carmona was charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Carmona is due back in court Dec. 10.

