1 killed, 7 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and seven other people were wounded by gun violence in Chicago Tuesday.

The fatal attack happened in Fernwood on the Far South Side. Brandon Gray, 29, was attacked about 12:45 a.m. while with two other people in the 200 block of West 107th Street, Chicago police said.

A friend told police he was inside a home when he heard the shot and ran out to find him with a gunshot wound to the head. Gray was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Other shootings:

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in South Chicago. He was standing on a sidewalk about 12:25 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two people fired at him, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 14-year old was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was on a front porch in the 300 block of North Francisco Avenue when two people on bikes opened fire about 8 p.m., police said. He was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, another 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chatham on the South Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a car opened fire about 10:15 p.m., police said. He was struck in the foot and taken in good condition to the Univesity of Chicago Medical Center.

Late Tuesday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot while driving in Englewood on the South Side. Someone in a gray car fired at the teen about 11:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Morgan Street, police said. He was hit in the chest and went to St. Bernard Hospital, and was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least three other people were wounded Tuesday in Chicago.

Four people were killed and 10 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago Monday.