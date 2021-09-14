4 killed, 10 wounded, in shootings in Chicago Monday

Four people were killed and, ten others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

The man was buying a part for his vehicle about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 95th Street when two male suspects approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man was shot to death in a home on the Far South Side. The man was in a verbal altercation with a person inside a home about 6:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 121st Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the hip and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified. Officers allegedly recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.

A man was shot and killed in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 24, was standing on a sidewalk about 10:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began shooting at him, police said. He was struck in the head, chest and arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot and killed on a ramp to the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The man, a 49-year-old Calumet Park resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a 36-year-old man was shot in South Loop.

About 11:05 p.m., he was approached by three males in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, one of them pulled out a black gun and demanded all of his property, Chicago police said. The man refused, got into a struggle with one of the robbers, and was shot in the leg. The group then stole money from the man and fled the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in fair condition.

A woman was shot during an argument in Englewood on the South Side. The 50-year-old was traveling in her vehicle about 4:15 p.m. when she tried to make a left turn in the 6700 block of South Wentworth Avenue and a blue car cut her off, police said. She got into a verbal argument with the suspects who got out of their car and pulled out a gun and fired shots. She was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot and critically wounded in Little Village on the West Side. The 22-year-old was walking in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when someone in a green Dodge Charger fired several shots about 1:10 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 16-year-old boy was shot in South Austin on the West Side. The teen was walking his dog about 12:25 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone got out of a car and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Six others were wounded in shootings citywide.

At least 64 people were shot last weekend in Chicago.