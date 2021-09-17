10 people shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in three downtown neighborhoods

Ten people were shot over four hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in the downtown neighborhoods of Near North, Lincoln Park and South Loop.

All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year, the steepest rise in the 1st District that covers the Loop: 76%. The 18th District, which covers Near North, has reported 20% more shootings from a year ago. The 19th District is up 6%.

Across the city, shootings are up 9% and homicides up 3% from a year ago.

The rise in crime downtown has prompted the Chicago Police Department to move more officers to River North after an outcry from community leaders, residents and business owners.

The burst of shootings early Friday followed a violent end of the day Thursday when there were 11 attacks over seven hours.

Among the attacks overnight: