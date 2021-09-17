 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

10 people shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in three downtown neighborhoods

All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

Ten people were shot over four hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in the downtown neighborhoods of Near North, Lincoln Park and South Loop.

All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year, the steepest rise in the 1st District that covers the Loop: 76%. The 18th District, which covers Near North, has reported 20% more shootings from a year ago. The 19th District is up 6%.

Across the city, shootings are up 9% and homicides up 3% from a year ago.

The rise in crime downtown has prompted the Chicago Police Department to move more officers to River North after an outcry from community leaders, residents and business owners.

The burst of shootings early Friday followed a violent end of the day Thursday when there were 11 attacks over seven hours.

Among the attacks overnight:

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Polling Place: How confident are you that the Bears will beat the Bengals? Um, not so much

Sure, the Bengals have a shot to walk out of Soldier Field with a "W." Who doesn’t?

By Steve Greenberg

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death

A special prosecutor announced the felony charge against Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

By Associated Press

Person found dead with head trauma in van in Grand Crossing

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

By Sun-Times Wire

Go and Show: Some outdoors-related events scheduled for the weekend around Chicago

Things open up more and more around Chicago outdoors, usually with the basics of social distancing, outdoors or masking indoors, and now returns a listing of notable events around Chicago.

By Dale Bowman

Guns N’ Roses revisit the past with plenty of gusto in Wrigley Field concert

If finally acknowledging the past in front of a live audience is the band’s way of heading into the future of Guns N’ Roses, then we’re here for it.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Big Game Hunting: Purdue-Notre Dame, Alabama-Florida, Northwestern-Duke; more

The Boilermakers and Irish met 69 seasons in a row — and then it stopped after 2014. College football keeps trending toward the unromantic like that. It’s a shame.

By Steve Greenberg