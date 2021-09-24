Man dies in Jeffery Manor shooting

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

Deshawn Reed was in the 9800 block of South Chappel Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., officials said.

An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide. Reed lived in the neighborhood where he was shot, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.