Motorcycle passenger dies in West Rogers Park hit-and-run crash

Mohammad Shukor, 19, was on the back of a northbound Yamaha motorcycle that collided with an eastbound blue Honda Civic on North Western Avenue.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A motorcycle passenger died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Mohammad Shukor, 19, was on the back of a northbound Yamaha motorcycle that collided with an eastbound blue Honda Civic around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Shukor suffered head trauma and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 28-year-old man operating the motorcycle was stabilized and issued four traffic citations, police said.

The driver of the Honda did not stop and was not in custody, police said Monday.

