 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man shot during three armed robberies within minutes and blocks of each other in River North

The attacks occurred less than a day after a police commander promised more weekend patrols to stem a spike in crime in the downtown neighborhood.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot during a robbery September 9, 2021 in River North.
A man was shot during a robbery September 9, 2021 in River North.
Adobe Stock Photo

At least one person was shot during three armed robberies just minutes and blocks apart in River North early Thursday — less than a day after a police commander promised more weekend patrols to stem a spike in crime in the downtown neighborhood.

One of the attacks occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of West Erie Street, according to police.

A woman and two men were sitting in a parked car when three people got out of a black SUV and announced robbery, police said. One of the men, 31, struggled with one of the robbers and was shot in the back.

His friends took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The woman told police she was robbed of two purses, and the other man in the car said his wallet and iPhone was stolen.

About 15 minutes earlier, two people were walking in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street when four robbers got out of a gray SUV, police said.

One of them held a gun while they stole an iPhone, police said. No one was injured.

The third attack occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario street, police said.

Three people were walking down the street when three gunmen got out of a black SUV and stole their phone and wallets, police said. No one was injured in that attack.

No one was reported in custody, and police did not say whether they believed the attacks were connected.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officials told a neighborhood meeting they were increasing nightly foot patrols in River North on weekends after a recent uptick in violent crime.

“This is going to be a permanent presence,” Deputy Chief Mike Barz told residents gathered at Moe’s Cantina during a monthly Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting for the 18th District.

Newly appointed 18th District Cmdr. Jon Hein declined to say how many additional officers were being deployed to River North during the weekends, or whether patrols were also being stepped up during the week.

Two killings occurred last month in the 18th District, compared to zero from the same time period last year, according to police data.

Overall, however, murders have fallen 33% in the district since this year, records show. But shootings have increased this year by 21%, up from 24 to 29. Sexual assaults and motor vehicle thefts are on the rise, too, records show.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

United says unvaccinated employees face unpaid leave, termination

Chicago-based United has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S. airlines.

By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer

8 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Parents consider letting addict move back in after rehab

In the past their son has relapsed, stolen from them and broken promises about helping out in the house, but he swears this time he’s taking his recovery seriously.

By Abigail Van Buren

Historic treasures offer journey back in time at Claude Barnett, Etta Moten Barnett estate sale

With such a treasure trove of history in the Chicago estate of Associated Negro Press founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress/socialite wife Etta Moten Barnett, Estate Sale Goddess proprietors Lynne and Ty McDaniel knew it was a matter of time before museums swooped in. A fourth of the collection is now headed to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

‘Kate’: Winstead slays in the year’s third over-the-top female assassin movie

With hours to live, the killer takes on a sidekick and pursues revenge in stylish action thriller.

By Richard Roeper

16-year-old boy grazed by gunfire in Gresham

The teen boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

By Sun-Times Wire