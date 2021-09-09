 clock menu more-arrow no yes
8 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Eight people were shot, two fatally, September 8, 2021 in Chicago.
Two people were killed and six others were wounded in shootings Wednesday in Chicago.

In the day’s first fatal shooting, a 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

The man was outside in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Wednesday night, a man was shot to death while crossing a street in Little Village on the West Side.

He was shot about 11 p.m. by someone in a blue car in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, police said. The man, 31, was hit in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

In other shootings, a 17-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday night in West Garfield Park.

The teen was walking about 9:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone inside of a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. He was struck in the lower backside and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the leg late Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

Paramedics found the teen in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue about 11 p.m., police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least four others were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

