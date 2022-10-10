The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
At least 26 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 9 of them over 4 hours

Two of those shot died, including a man who was arguing with another man in the Loop, where murders are up 129% from a year ago.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Nine people were shot over four hours as the weekend drew to a close in Chicago.

The burst of violence occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2:45 a.m. Monday in police districts across the city, including three shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.

In all, 23 people were shot from late Friday until early Monday and two of them died, including a man shot during an argument in the Loop Sunday morning.

The man, 38, was arguing with another man, 24, in the 400 block of South Wells Street when the younger man shot the man in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The attack occurred in the Central Police District, where murders are up 129% from a year ago, according to police data.

The weekend’s other homicide occurred early Saturday morning in East Garfield Park in the Harrison Police District, where murders have been down about 24% from last year.

The person was found shot to death on the sidewalk in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Other attacks

  • Three people were wounded in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near the Ohio Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway, according to Illinois State Police. The victims suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening and drove to a hospital for treatment, police said.No arrests were reported.
  • About five minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in Lakeview, police said. He was standing outside in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday when someone shot him in the knee, according to police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
  • A 15-year-old boy was shot around 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of South State Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.He was standing on the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire.He went to Holy Cross Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was reported in serious condition.
  • Another teen was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. About 3:20 p.m., the boy, 16, was in the 7600 block of South Green Street when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

At least 18 others were wounded by gunfire over the weekend.

