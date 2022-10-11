The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Family of girl sexually assaulted frustrated a suspect was released from custody

“I will not accept that,” the girl’s grandmother said. “I’m angry, a little bit I am, because I know they let him go. He’s going to try to do it to somebody else.”

By  Mitch Dudek
 Updated  
A woman walks past the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago police have release a man held by Washington Park residents because he looked like a sketch of a man wanted for assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Scott Olson/Getty file

The family of an 11-year-old sexual assault victim gathered outside police headquarters Tuesday morning to express outrage that a man believed to have committed the crime was released from police custody.

After the attempted rape occurred Thursday afternoon as the girl walked home from school on the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue, family members shared a police sketch of the suspect on social media.

On Monday, a group of neighborhood residents saw a man in an alley near where the attack happened who appeared to match the sketch and apprehended him until police arrived and took him into custody, the girl’s grandmother said.

Before handing the man over to police, one of the residents took a picture of him and texted the girl’s family.

The grandmother said she was at Walmart Monday with her granddaughterwhen the text with a photo of the man appeared on her phone.

“I showed it to my granddaughter, I said’Who is this?’ She broke down. ‘Oh my God, granny, that’s him.’ She started crying. We had to hold her. We walked out,” the grandmother said.

The girl’s mother said police explained to her that because the girl had seen the photo, it tainted the possibility of identifying the man in a photo lineup.

“Police said they weren’t able to keep him because my daughter had seen the photo of him,” the mother said.

“I will not accept that,” the grandmother said. “I’m angry, a little bit I am, because I know they let him go. He’s going to try to do it to somebody else.”

The girl has been traumatized, her mother said.

“She really ain’t herself, she’s not really on TikTok anymore, she’s not eating, she’s having nightmares,” she said.

The girl was able to kick the man and run away when he paused during the assault to answer his cellphone, the grandmother said.

“Throughthe grace of God, I wrestle with my granddaughter andI make her run a lot,” said her grandfather, a military veteran who works at the Jesse Brown Medical Center.

Family said police were also looking at another suspect.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the case Tuesday morning other than to say it’s still under investigation.

Police Supt. David Brown was scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday where he was expected to provide more information about the case.

Check back for updates.

