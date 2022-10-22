15-year-old boy critically hurt in Englewood drive-by shooting
The teen was standing outside at 6:53 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a car stopped near him and someone inside fired shots.
The teen was standing outside at 6:53 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a car stopped near him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.
No arrests were made.
