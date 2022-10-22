The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
15-year-old boy critically hurt in Englewood drive-by shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was standing outside at 6:53 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a car stopped near him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No arrests were made.

