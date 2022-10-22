Boy, 16, killed and 13-year-old girl wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Two people exited a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. and shot the boy once in the back. The girl was wounded by stray bullets.
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a girl, 13, was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.
The boy was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue when two males got out of a dark sedan and opened fire, striking him once in the back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The girl was standing nearby and was struck in the neck by stray bullets, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
No one arrests have been announced.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
