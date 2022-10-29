The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

12-year-old boy shot in Little Italy

The boy was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Little Italy on the West Side.

He was shot in the leg about 5 p.m. while standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern’s skid continues at Iowa
The Wildcats were held to 177 total yards
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chase Brown
College Sports
Illini keep rolling with road victory at Nebraska
Chase Brown runs for 149 yards and Tommy DeVito throws for 179
By Eric Olson | AP
 
Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Nation/World
At least 146 killed in massive crowd crush at Halloween celebration in Seoul
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
By Kim Tong-Hyung | AP and Hyung-Jin Kim | AP
 
A person robbed Heartland Bank Oct. 29, 2022 in Plainfield.
Crime
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Lawndale
Authorities described the suspect as a man about 25 years old wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, a white Covid-style mask, and glasses.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Chicago police work the scene where two men were shot in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Crime
Man dies more than a month after shooting outside Loop bar
Rashawn Selmon, 37, died from his wounds after he and Ronald Thomas were shot outside 2Twenty2 Tavern, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 