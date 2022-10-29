12-year-old boy shot in Little Italy

A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Little Italy on the West Side.
He was shot in the leg about 5 p.m. while standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago police.
The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
