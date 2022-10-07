The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Charges filed against Maywood man shot when he allegedly pointed gun at officers in West Side police station

Terrick Bland, 43, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
PoliceShoot.jpeg

Police gather outside the Ogden District police station after an officer shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun in the lobby Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Charges have been filed against a Maywood man who was shot when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers in a West Side police station.

Terrick Bland, 43, was “mumbling and ranting” when he walked into the lobby of the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. on Wednesday holding a gun wrapped in a plastic bag, officials said. 

He was shot when he started pointing the gun at officers, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

The shooting came just over a week after a man was shot when he allegedly broke into another West Side Chicago police facility, grabbed unloaded guns from a table and aimed at officers.

Bland was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

