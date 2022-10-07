Charges filed against Maywood man shot when he allegedly pointed gun at officers in West Side police station
Terrick Bland, 43, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer.
Charges have been filed against a Maywood man who was shot when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers in a West Side police station.
Terrick Bland, 43, was “mumbling and ranting” when he walked into the lobby of the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. on Wednesday holding a gun wrapped in a plastic bag, officials said.
He was shot when he started pointing the gun at officers, according to Police Supt. David Brown.
The shooting came just over a week after a man was shot when he allegedly broke into another West Side Chicago police facility, grabbed unloaded guns from a table and aimed at officers.
Bland was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
