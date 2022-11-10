Man shot to death in Woodlawn alley

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The 18-year-old was in an alley about 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 62nd Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
