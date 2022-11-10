The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Woodlawn alley

The man, 18, was shot in the face and chest about 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 62nd Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead Oct. 22, 2020, in Chatham.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was in an alley about 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 62nd Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

