The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting

The man, 37, was shot multiple times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting
A man allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire Dec. 12, 2019 in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

File photo

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man, 37, was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the first block of East 75th Street when someone in a vehicle drove up and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
No bailing out on SAFE-T Act: Democrats only plan ‘strengthening and clarifying’ of criminal justice reforms — no ‘gutting’
Men stop bus carrying Jewish children, yell slurs, give Hitler salute
Construction halted after noose found at Obama Presidential Center
1 person killed, 2 wounded in shooting at McDonald’s on Far South Side, officials say
Lawyers to archdiocese: add Fr. George Clements to list of priests accused of sex abuse
Man shot to death in Woodlawn alley
The Latest
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law at Chicago State University on Feb. 22, 2021.
Springfield
No bailing out on SAFE-T Act: Democrats only plan ‘strengthening and clarifying’ of criminal justice reforms — no ‘gutting’
The blue wave that washed over Illinois on Tuesday gives Democrats the political cover to argue that despite the GOP blitzkrieg of negative TV ads, voters agree the provisions in the SAFE-T Act are sound public policy. Democrats say they expect “clean-up” language, but no substantial changes, in next week’s veto session.
By Tina SfondelesJon Seidel | Sun-Times, and 1 more
 
Carlina Parker (foreground) in “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” with game creators Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Andrew Greener Laws (behind the bar).
Theater
Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
Neither fantasy nor comedy nor even a game, it’s a series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
News
Men stop bus carrying Jewish children, yell slurs, give Hitler salute
The men forced the bus to stop in West Rogers Park and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy, police said.
By Sophie Sherry and Mary Norkol
 
A woman holding her chest as if having chest pain. A study suggests we need to view chest pain and dyspnea as warning signs of not only an immediate crisis but also of possible long-term problems.
Health
Chest pain, shortness of breath linked to long-term risk of heart trouble
Even mild chest symptoms were linked to a greater long-term risk of heart problems, according to preliminary study results presented in Chicago at McCormick Place.
By American Heart Association News
 
OBAMACENTER_092921_08.jpg
News
Construction halted after noose found at Obama Presidential Center
A $100,000 reward has been offered for help in finding those responsible. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the act ‘disturbing.’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned the incident.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 