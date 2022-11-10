Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The man, 37, was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the first block of East 75th Street when someone in a vehicle drove up and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
