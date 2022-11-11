16-year-old shot in South Shore drive-by

A teen was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.