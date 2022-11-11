The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old shot in South Shore drive-by

The teen is in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A teen was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

