16-year-old shot in South Shore drive-by

A teen was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night, police said.
The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
