Man shot to death in Near West Side

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Near West Side, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, they saw a suspect fire at a man, then get inside a gray car and drive off, Chicago police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

