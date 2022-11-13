The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Man shot to death in Near West Side

About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived at the 2200 block of West Walnut Street. There, they saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside a gray car and driving off.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man that occurred early Sunday in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street.

Sun-Times file

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Near West Side, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, they saw a suspect fire at a man, then get inside a gray car and drive off, Chicago police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

