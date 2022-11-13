The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man beaten, robbed on Red Line train in South Loop

The man was beaten and robbed after refusing to give cigarettes to a group of men on the Red Line train, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man beaten, robbed on Red Line train in South Loop
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was beaten and robbed on the CTA Red Line early Saturday in the South Loop.

According to Chicago police, the man was on a Red Line train about 1:40 a.m., just south of the Roosevelt stop, when four to six men approached him and requested cigarettes.

After the man denied having any cigarettes, the group began to beat him, then robbed him, taking personal items, including a pack of cigarettes, police said.

The man tried to escape the train when it stopped at Roosevelt, but he was followed onto the platform, where the group continued to attack him, police said.

He suffered multiple lacerations to the face and was treated at the scene, police said.

Using images from security cameras at the station, police said they were able to take two of the robbers into custody.

Detectives are investigating.

A day earlier, another person also was robbed at the Roosevelt station, according to police.

That victim, whose identity is unknown, was pepper-sprayed twice and robbed while standing on the platform about 2:10 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police said they are searching for three women and a man in connection with that attack, but no other information on that incident was available.

Next Up In Crime
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago over the weekend
16 St. Ignatius College Prep students injured after truck crashes into hockey team bus in Indiana: police
Man shot to death in Near West Side
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Boy, 17, shot in Austin
Man shot by police in East Garfield Park, 5 taken into custody
The Latest
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi.
College Sports
No changes at top of AP college football Top 25
Illinois falls out of the rankings after Saturday’s loss to Purdue.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Simon Gilbert (from left), Richard Oakes, Brett Anderson (foreground), Mat Osman and Neil Codling of Suede.
Music
Famed U.K. band Suede returns to Chicago with new album, perhaps garnering U.S. celebrity at last
The band, known here as The London Suede, never really made it big in America, despite mass success across the pond for 30 years.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany.
NFL
Bucs defeats Seahawks 21-16 in NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany
Tom Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_109581419.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ scores one of the year’s biggest movie openings
The Marvel sequel earns $180 million in North American ticket sales, second only to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” among 2022 films.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ TD run ties Lions at 10 before halftime
Only Justin Fields could make a 1-yard run a spectacle.
By Patrick Finley
 