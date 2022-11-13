Man beaten, robbed on Red Line train in South Loop

A man was beaten and robbed on the CTA Red Line early Saturday in the South Loop.

According to Chicago police, the man was on a Red Line train about 1:40 a.m., just south of the Roosevelt stop, when four to six men approached him and requested cigarettes.

After the man denied having any cigarettes, the group began to beat him, then robbed him, taking personal items, including a pack of cigarettes, police said.

The man tried to escape the train when it stopped at Roosevelt, but he was followed onto the platform, where the group continued to attack him, police said.

He suffered multiple lacerations to the face and was treated at the scene, police said.

Using images from security cameras at the station, police said they were able to take two of the robbers into custody.

Detectives are investigating.

A day earlier, another person also was robbed at the Roosevelt station, according to police.

That victim, whose identity is unknown, was pepper-sprayed twice and robbed while standing on the platform about 2:10 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police said they are searching for three women and a man in connection with that attack, but no other information on that incident was available.