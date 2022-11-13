Police shoot man in East Garfield Park, 2 held on pot possession

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident Saturday when a man was shot by Chicago police in East Garfield Park.

Kavon Waddell, 19, and Elijah Mendez, 21, are each facing one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of cannabis, according to Chicago police.

Wadell and Mendez were taken into custody about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue along with three other people, including the man who was shot by officers, police said.

Charges were still pending against two of those in custody, while a third was released without being charged, police said.

The incident unfolded when officers on patrol spotted a vehicle wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop. They followed the vehicle to the North Central Park address, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.

Officers confronted the man and said he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, leading them to open fire, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was expected to survive.

None of the officers were wounded, but they were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while the shooting is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

