Person shot by police in East Garfield Park

A person was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening in East Garfield Park, according to officials.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police department spokesman Tom Ahern said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition was not immediately known.
Five people, included the person shot by police, were place in custody, police said.
No officers were injured, according to Ahern, who released no further details.
A spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which invests police-involved shootings, was not immediately available for comment.
The Latest
It’s going to happen. Why? Simply because it must.
Nazareth lost four of its first six games. All of the losses were to ranked teams, but it is uncommon to see a team recover from a 2-4 start and make the state semifinals.
Toews has been the Hawks’ best forward so far this season, and his production levels reflect that. “The irony is the results are coming because I’m really not worried about that at all,” he said.
Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.
The corner three has always been unexplored territory for Vucevic. But with the new-look spacing of the Bulls’ offense and some hard work, it’s a spot in which he is finding success.