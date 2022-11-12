The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Person shot by police in East Garfield Park

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue. Five people, including the person shot, were placed in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening in East Garfield Park, according to officials.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police department spokesman Tom Ahern said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition was not immediately known.

Five people, included the person shot by police, were place in custody, police said.

No officers were injured, according to Ahern, who released no further details.

A spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which invests police-involved shootings, was not immediately available for comment.

