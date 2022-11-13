1 killed in South Austin drive-by

A male was fatally shot Sunday evening in a drive-by attack in South Austin on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue when he was shot in the face and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

