Man found fatally shot on Lower West Side

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon on the Lower West Side.
The man, 34, was discovered by emergency responders about 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
