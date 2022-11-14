The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot on Lower West Side

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot on Lower West Side
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_8.13.12_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon on the Lower West Side.

The man, 34, was discovered by emergency responders about 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in Wentworth Gardens
Man, woman found shot to death in car on West Side, Chicago cop injured controlling crowd at the scene
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
6 killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend; 12-year-old girl among 21 wounded
Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial
Driver dies after he is shot, then crashes into bus stop on Near West Side
The Latest
The XChange will take up an entire city block in Greater Grand Crossing at the 7300 block of South Chicago Avenue.
News
Nonprofit wants to bring tech workforce hub to Greater Grand Crossing with help of $10M prize
Comer Education Campus is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Mariah Rush
 
Justin Fields is 3-7 as the Bears’ starter.
Bears
Bears film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ rollercoaster 4th quarter
Justin Fields’ fourth quarter Sunday was a rollercoaster ride that belonged as much in Gurnee as Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Wentworth Gardens
The man, 31, was found with gunshot wounds about 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Colin McGrath, a player on the St. Ignatius Wolfpack junior varsity hockey team, on Monday outside his school after he and 15 other players were injured when a semi plowed into their team’s bus in Indiana.
La Voz Chicago
16 heridos en choque de autobús que transportaba a estudiantes de secundaria católica
16 estudiantes de St. Ignatius College Prep resultaron heridos y 3 de ellos fueron trasladados en estado “muy crítico” a Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, dijo la policía.
By David Struett and Allison Novelo
 
A sign that reads, “In the name of Allah, most gracious + merciful!!!” is posted on the door of El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, where Ali Hasan was fatally shot a night earlier.
La Voz Chicago
Presunto ladrón y empleado de pequeña tienda se disparan fatalmente
La balacera comenzó poco después de las 6:20 p.m., cuando Nicholas Williams ingresó al Supermercado El Barakah cerca de la calle 73rd.
By Mohammad SamraZack Miller, and 1 more
 