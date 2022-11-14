The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale

The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday night in Lawndale.

The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

