15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday night in Lawndale.
The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
The Latest
The gun violence included a double homicide reported about 45 minutes after another homicide a few blocks away on the Lower West Side.
Pherris Harrington, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Projections through Tuesday night call for 1-3 inches over most of northeastern Illinois. Some areas closer to Lake Michigan could see 3-5 inches of snow.
Once a trusted confidante, the friend lately has taken to putting people down and weaponizing secrets.