Illinois state trooper injured in crash during pursuit on Far South Side
The trooper lost control of his car on a wet road and struck a tree early Wednesday, police said.
An Illinois State Police trooper was injured early Wednesday when he crashed while chasing a suspected stolen car on the Far South Side.
Troopers were responding to a person wanted for vehicular hijacking just before midnight when the suspect sped off from Interstate 94 onto East 95th Street near South Cottage Grove Avenue, state police said.
The trooper lost control of his car on a wet road and struck a tree, police said. The person driving the alleged stolen vehicle also lost control and hit a light pole.
The trooper and two occupants in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to hospitals, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
