Boy, 16, charged with murder in Back of the Yards shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in an August shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
The teen is accused of shooting Jose Morales, 38, on Aug. 17 in the abdomen as Morales was on a sidewalk about two blocks from his home in the 4800 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Morales was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said.
The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested Friday afternoon about a half-mile from the shooting and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
