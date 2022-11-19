The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Human skeletal remains found in Libertyville

The finding in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive was reported to Libertyville police about 8:15 a.m., and officers “confirmed the remains were human,” authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Human skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning in north suburban Libertyville, police said.

The finding was reported to Libertyville police about 8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive and “confirmed the remains were human,” authorities said.

A Lake County sheriff’s office K9 unit led officers to additional skeletal remains found in a nearby wooded area, police said. The area is adjacent to the Des Plaines River.

Libertyville police and the Lake County coroner’s office are conducting a death investigation.

