Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in Little Village

The man, 49, was on the sidewalk about 1:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, 49, was on the sidewalk about 1:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

