Man shot, killed in Little Village

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The man, 49, was on the sidewalk about 1:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Two Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol
Judge acquits Chicago cop in shooting of unarmed man at CTA Red Line station, saying victim not credible on stand
If you haven’t had your COVID-19 fall 2022 booster, now is the time, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.
At 3-8 with Justin Fields establishing himself as a quarterback to build around, the Bears will have options to provide Fields some needed help — a receiver or lineman in particular. If they stay at their current No. 3 spot, “trading down might be their best option.”
Jones surprisingly plans to play Wednesday against his hometown Stars after missing 10 games with a broken thumb. Getting him back would allow the Hawks to move their other defensemen into more appropriate roles.
Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
Online buying makes it easier for recalled items or counterfeit, unsafe toys to still end up in the hands of children, experts warn.