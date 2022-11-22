Suspect sought in Greyhound employee’s slaying arrested in Alabama

A Minnesota man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee last month on the Near West Side has been arrested.

Rodnee Miller, 26, was taken into custody Monday in Alabama and is awaiting extradition to Chicago, police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Miller this month. Miller is accused of shooting Duwon Gaddis as Gaddis was getting out of his car about 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

Chicago police

Gaddis, 30, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital later that day, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the attack was a “targeted” shooting and appeared to be gang-related.

The no-bail warrant lists Miller as having a Jackson, Minnesota, address.

